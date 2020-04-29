CLASSIFIEDS

200 HOMES FOR RENT
ATTENTION MIDDLE GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF AVIATION STUDENTS: 4 bedroom house available for rent. Call 478-278-8665 for more information.
410 HELP WANTED
ELECTRICIAN POSITION available. Call 478-231-8769 if interested.
600 SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at 478-285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. 478-231-8176
GRASS CUTTING services available. Call Henry at 478-231-2369 for pricing and availability.
700 FOR SALE
LAWN MOWER 17.5 HP, 42” cut. Asking $350.00. Call 478-934-2635. Please leave phone number if no answer.
Used refrigerator that works perfectly. Asking $200.00. Call 478-277- 9028.
ONE FIVE (5) FOOT SWING. Asking $65.00. Call 478-232-5293.
Black & Decker automotive valve facing machine clean, used very little, $1,200.00 obo. Call 478-783-1425.
Tea set for sale. $65.00. Call 478-232-5293.
730 WANTED
Someone to lay FIVE (5) yards of concrete at reasonable price. Serious individuals only please call 478-575- 0415.
VOLKSWAGON RABBIT. Must have engine and transmission in it. Looking to restore. Call 478-697-2066.
730 WANTED
Experienced guitarist that would like to put together music by the Beatles, John Denver, oldie goldies, and other music. Please call David 229-315- 9267.
Late model car or trucks with low mileage and in good shape, willing to pay $1,000.00 - $1,500.00 price range. Call Willie at 478- 277-9028.
FOUR FOOT Finishing mower for small tractor. Call 478-484-4872.
800 AUTOMOTIVE
1999 Ford F150, needs rear bed, has rebuilt transmission, 4.6 engine, $1,200.00 obo. Call 478-668-3629.
1991 Chevy short wheel base 4x4 pick up truck, large tires, toolbox, loaded, $3,400.00. Call 912-363-5978.
1993 F350 Crew Cab Long Bed motor needs to be re- built selling whole or parts rest of truck in great shape make offer. Please call 478-697-0214.
CLASSIFIEDS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)