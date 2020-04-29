NFL DRAFT
By Russ Regan
I will be the first to admit that I am not a huge football guy; I am not even the biggest football fan in my household by far, but I do love the NFL draft. Like everything else right now, it was different but it had a little distraction because nothing else was able to take place. This one had a lot of story lines to say the least. When would “Trader Thomas” make a deal for the Falcons? How many bulldogs would join Andrew Thomas in the first round? How would Jake Fromm fare? Would his lack of arm strength overcome his brains? What about the kicker, Rodrigo Blankenship? Would the all American get picked or would he become an undrafted free agent? Let’s talk about it, so here we go.
As you know, Thomas Demetrioff is known to be a trader in the draft. Heck, he even got the name Trader Thomas because he has made at least one deal in 13 straight drafts. The word on the streets is that he was going to trade up for either C.J. Henderson from Florida, Derrick Brown from Auburn or even Isaiah Simmons from Clemson. As I said, I really wanted to see them trade down and get extra picks in this talented deep draft. As we know, three quarterbacks, as expected, came off the lead quick.
As I held my breath, Simmons, Brown and Anderson came off the boards, but the one thing that was wide receivers. Granted the Falcons didn’t really need one but it was perfect leverage for a trade down. Well, sure enough, Cal Doe Lamb, the greatly talented wide out, fell to number 16 where the Falcons were picking. The Eagles needed one and they were at number 21. So, I thought they were perfect for a deal. Then came the announcement of corner back A.J. Terell from Clemson. I know that the team needed one after releasing Desmond Trufant but this was a horrible pick. He was projected to be a late second round pick. Lamb would have been great with Jones and Ridley but at trade down! Sure enough Lamb went to Dallas and reports were the Eagles called Atlanta about Lamb but were turned down.
Rumors started to spread early Friday about a Falcon trade up. I have to question if Demitrioff had the power to make moves because once more nothing happened. I really did like the second and third round picks.
In round two, Marlon Davidson from Auburn will help the interior of the defensive line. Along with Grady Jarrett, they should do a good job. The team really needs a center in wanting Matt Hennessy from Temple should do a good job as he can learn a bunch from Alex Mack as I am guessing this is his last year as a Falcon. Friday’s picks gave the fan base some hope after screwing up so bad Thursday. Talent was still a plenty on Saturday to gobble up. They had two picks in the fourth round but it looks like they made a mess of it. Linebacker Mycale Walker and safety Jeylin Hawkins had seventh round or undrafted grades coming in. Granted those grades have been wrong beforehand. For the Falcons sake, I hope so. As Saturday rolled on, one thing was for sure; for the first time as general manager in 13 years there would be no Falcons trade. They had no fifth or sixth round picks, so off to round seven we go. They grabbed a punter, granted it looks like a good one, as Sterling Hofrichter from Syracuse is now a Falcon.
In summary, I liked battle picks on Friday a bunch but the rest are suspect at best. Terell was not the right pick in the first round at the time. Trading down was and should have been a given. The reports are that both fourth round picks were huge reaches. Sadly, the punter sounds like the third best round pick and that is really sad. I hope that I am wrong and yes I will admit if I am. The good news is at least he didn’t trade up to get them.
Ok, now for the local front sort of and let’s see how the bulldogs did in the draft. It was pretty much a given that left tackle Andre Thomas would be gone early and he was as the Giants grabbed him number four overall. One man that had moved up lately was right tackle Isaiah Wilson and sure enough Wilson wound up with Tennessee with the 29th pick. The question is would there be first round bulldogs?
Not quite, as Kansas City went a different direction at running back.
D’Andre Swift didn’t last long in the second round as he was gobbled up by Matthew Stafford and the Lions. He should do a good job there.
The next question for the night was about Jake Fromm. He did great on the Wonder lid test but would his lack of a strong throwing arm hurt him? Unfortunately, the lack of arm strength won out. His slide would take him all the way to the middle of the fifth round to the Bills. Barring expenses he will be a back up for Joseph Alley, who was a 2018 top pick. I do think Fromm’s knowledge will help out quite a bit. I really wished Fromm had stayed in Athens.
The Dogs would be SEC favorites and have a shot at a national title. The 2021 quarterback group isn’t nearly as deep.
The Dogs did have more players picked. Sued Soloman Kindley went in the fourth round to Miami. Tight end Charlie Woerner went to San Francisco in round six and linebacker Tae Crowder was the final pick of the draft. What about Blankenship you ask? I wasn’t stunned he wasn’t picked because kickers often aren’t, but several did this year and that surprised me. Rodrego was signed real quick after the draft by the Colts and I know he will do very well there.
The draft was still fun as always despite the Falcons probable mess-ups. I look forward to watching next year with my dad.