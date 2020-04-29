Dr. Long

School board chooses Dr. Susan Long

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, April 29. 2020
Comments (0)
The Dodge County Board of Education met in a special called meeting to interview three candidates for the Dodge County superintendent position on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

After the interviews were complete, school board chairman Jessie Mincey said that the board narrowed their search for school superintendent to one finalist.

The finalist selected was Dodge County High School (DCHS) Principal Dr. Susan Long. Although it is not yet official, the board will vote on the applicant at a called meeting on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Dr. Long has served as DCHS principal since 2002.

Interim superintendent Rex Hodges will end his service on June 30, 2020.

Board chairman Mincey commented, “ The member of the board of education interviewed some great applicants last week for superintendent. Dr. Long was selected as a sole finalist. As state law mandates, Dr. Long will be a finalist for two weeks and the board will make a final vote on May 5th. Dr. Long brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position of superintendent. She is proven to be a great leader to our students and staff. I am excited for her and her family. Dr. Long will continue to do great things for our system.”

Dr. Long stated, “I am extremely honored and excited to be selected to serve as the superintendent of Dodge County Schools. I am so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the Dodge County Board of Education and the outstanding staff throughout the system. My goals are to build on our past successes and to continue the tradition of excellence in education. Our records for academic excellence, athletic excellence and co-curricular excellence are unsurpassed, and we want to continue our progression to the next level. Our successes are due to the efforts of conscientious, motivated staff members; dedicated, cooperative students; involved and concerned parents and a community that recognizes and promotes quality education for all students. With all of us working together, the sky is the limit for our opportunities to continue to make the Dodge County School System great!” 

According to Mincey the position for high school principal will be posted and filled.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News