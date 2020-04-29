The Dodge County Board of Education met in a special called meeting to interview three candidates for the Dodge County superintendent position on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
After the interviews were complete, school board chairman Jessie Mincey said that the board narrowed their search for school superintendent to one finalist.
The finalist selected was Dodge County High School (DCHS) Principal Dr. Susan Long. Although it is not yet official, the board will vote on the applicant at a called meeting on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Dr. Long has served as DCHS principal since 2002.
Interim superintendent Rex Hodges will end his service on June 30, 2020.
Board chairman Mincey commented, “ The member of the board of education interviewed some great applicants last week for superintendent. Dr. Long was selected as a sole finalist. As state law mandates, Dr. Long will be a finalist for two weeks and the board will make a final vote on May 5th. Dr. Long brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position of superintendent. She is proven to be a great leader to our students and staff. I am excited for her and her family. Dr. Long will continue to do great things for our system.”
Dr. Long
School board chooses Dr. Susan Long
