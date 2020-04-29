Legals 04-29-20

GPN 07
GEORGIA,
DODGE COUNTY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of Thelma D. Rogers, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 22nd day of April, 2020.
Evelyn Jessup
152 Jones Road
Cochran GA 31014
