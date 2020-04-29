Deleter of the free world

Hillary: Deleter of the free world. I wish I’d thought of it but it was the front page headline of the New York Post 10-21-16.
“Corrupt media aid corrupt Hillary by rigging questions.”
Lew Rockwell on LewRockwell.com 10-21-16
Whistleblower Christian Adams claimed in October 2016 that four million dead people were still on the voter rolls around the USA. Unscrupulous live people vote in their place, of course. Liberals always oppose voter identification laws.
Keep in mind how crooked these people are. The Demoleft Party had to replace their top three officers before the 2016 election after they rigged the primary against Bernie Sanders. 
Debbie Wasserman Schultz was dumped but immediately became chairman of the Hillary campaign. Hillary always represented the Demo establishment. Both party establishments attacked Trump, of course. The Democrats rigged the primary against Bernie Sanders.
Donald Trump calling for repeal of Obamacare was always the biggest applause line of his 2016 campaign.
A good rule to keep in mind: “If you’re a Republican, if you care what the press says, you lose.”
Dennis Prager
I believe Donald Trump keeps this in mind every day. Hitting them back is the best strategy.
Those “experts” at the hideous Washington P- - - newsrag wrote on October 24, 2016, less than two weeks before the November election that “Donald Trump’s odds of winning (the election) are approaching zero.”
In 2016, 22 Congressional Medal of Honor winners and 200 retired Generals endorsed Trump. They didn’t buy the lies of the media left.
How to explain America’s myopia in electing Barack Obama, not once, but twice? Guilt inspired by left wing zealots!”
John Lillpop

John should be in newspapers across America; fine fellow, great writer.
Moronic statements made by out to lunch leftists far outnumber outrageous statements by conservatives.
In April 2016, candidate Donald Trump was winning primaries, clearly running first in the pack, yet the in-crowd was afraid he would win the nomination. Party “leaders” were calling on Trump to drop out. Senator Mitch McConnell said if Trump gets the nomination “We’ll drop him like a hot rock.” Maybe Donald should drop Mitch. 
“Power tempts even the best of men to take liberties with the truth.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
In the 2016 election almost 90 thousand Michigan voters left the presidential vote line blank. If someone asked me to guess the number who did so, I’d probably say about two thousand. That shows you how much I know, doesn’t it. What always amazes me is the large number of people who will vote for president while having little or no idea of anything else on the ballot.
One difference between coaches Vince Dooley and Nick Saban in 2016: Vince is a big Donald Trump supporter; Nick said he didn’t realize Tuesday was Election Day. Vince 1, Nick 0.
Bumper sticker of the day: US out of UN.
