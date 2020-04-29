Hillary: Deleter of the free world. I wish I’d thought of it but it was the front page headline of the New York Post 10-21-16.
“Corrupt media aid corrupt Hillary by rigging questions.”
Lew Rockwell on LewRockwell.com 10-21-16
Whistleblower Christian Adams claimed in October 2016 that four million dead people were still on the voter rolls around the USA. Unscrupulous live people vote in their place, of course. Liberals always oppose voter identification laws.
Keep in mind how crooked these people are. The Demoleft Party had to replace their top three officers before the 2016 election after they rigged the primary against Bernie Sanders.
Debbie Wasserman Schultz was dumped but immediately became chairman of the Hillary campaign. Hillary always represented the Demo establishment. Both party establishments attacked Trump, of course. The Democrats rigged the primary against Bernie Sanders.
Donald Trump calling for repeal of Obamacare was always the biggest applause line of his 2016 campaign.
A good rule to keep in mind: “If you’re a Republican, if you care what the press says, you lose.”
Dennis Prager
I believe Donald Trump keeps this in mind every day. Hitting them back is the best strategy.
Those “experts” at the hideous Washington P- - - newsrag wrote on October 24, 2016, less than two weeks before the November election that “Donald Trump’s odds of winning (the election) are approaching zero.”
In 2016, 22 Congressional Medal of Honor winners and 200 retired Generals endorsed Trump. They didn’t buy the lies of the media left.
How to explain America’s myopia in electing Barack Obama, not once, but twice? Guilt inspired by left wing zealots!”
John Lillpop
Deleter of the free world
