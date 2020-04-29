Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
The whole world is shaking.
No matter where we look or start, the virus, violence, abortion, worldly problems, it has got the whole world shaking, all because people forget how to lean on the Lord. In God We Trust has become just another fad without true meaning. This nation forgets how to lean on the Lord. What good is past history if we don’t learn from it?
We must look to God for guidance and to history to prevent past mistakes. Christ has told us to love one another as he has loved us. As I look around, I have eyes and I can see, a mouth and I can talk, feet and I can walk, I just want to say Lord, I thank you.
There are those who have eyes and cannot see, ears and cannot hear, food with no appetite and appetite and no food. Lord, some of us have it all and I thank you. This is the time that this nation should stop and ask the question, “How much do I owe him?”
Must Jesus bare the cross alone while the entire world goes free? There is a cross for everyone and there is a cross for me. I remember the old hymn, A charge to keep I have a God to glorify me, may all my power engage to do my masters will. Jesus Christ died on the cross for you and I.
Time is not long as it has been for their will come a day when night will never come again. Christ has made it plain, when he returns whatever we are doing don’t stop. It will be a sad day. When Christ returns, America will be caught with her word undone.
It’s great that America gives honor to the American flag with pledge, but I wonder about the two greatest pledges of all, pledge to the Christian flag to Christ and his Kingdom and the pledge to the Holy Bible that we may not sin against God. If this nation is looking for something that is so delicious that they want it to last forever, just turn to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
IF we stop, look and listen, Jesus is talking and we can hear what he is saying. Our heavenly father, no matter what condition this nation finds itself in, you alone through your son; our Lord and Savior can bring order to the chaos that man creates. Look mercifully upon us as we go about our daily lives.
Teach us to apply your wisdom, guide us in our dealing with our fellow men and give us renewed strength when we seem to falter along the way. In Jesus precious name, Amen!
Johnny Blacke
Letter to the editor
