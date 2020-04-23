BY JOEY MARCHANT
Seven Dodge baseball seniors remembered in tribute
Throughout history, coaches have urged their players to play every game like it was their last.
That became a reality for seven Dodge County seniors as they walked off the baseball field dejected after a 3-2 home loss to Bleckley County on March 10, 2020. Fortunately, the Indians were scheduled to have a rematch with Bleckley in Cochran three days later. The rematch never came as spring sports and later, classes were halted across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Players, coaches and fans waited hoping for school and baseball to resume while realizing that was becoming less likely with each passing day. Finally, reality set in when Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order that students not return to the classroom this school term. With that, the baseball careers of seven Dodge County seniors were over.
Most high school athletes do not see much varsity action until their junior and senior years. This may be different if the athlete is extremely talented or if the team lacks depth in one or more areas. Most spend their junior year settling into their new roles as team leaders.
Their senior year is supposed to be a time to accomplish some individual goals they may have yet to reach, to cherish every moment with their teammates and to chase a championship all the while knowing and dealing with the fact that this chapter in life is ending.
Most will never put on a uniform again. Those that do will find that the college game is a lot different than the high school game.
I sit here writing this article on April 17, 2020 a night when we were supposed to be honoring these seven seniors and their parents before their final regular season home game against Northeast Macon. Instead, coach Matt Herring cut the lights on at the empty field in case some seniors or their families wanted to ride by. As I reflect on all of this, I am moved to tears. Not much moves me to tears. This year’s senior class is a fine group of high character young men, the kind that you might be okay with your daughter dating.
This is not a surprise as I know most of their parents and grandparents, and they are what I like to call “good salt of the earth type people.” I am fortunate to have had the chance to coach or coach against all of these young men in recreational and / or travel baseball. I have seen the vast majority of their middle and high school games.
When coach Herring arrived at Dodge County, this year’s seniors were in the eighth grade. Coach Herring was faced with a lack of depth early on.
His senior, junior and freshman classes contained only three players each. He did not have enough players to run practice the way he wanted, so he promoted those eighth graders to junior varsity.
They would bypass their final middle school season. They would practice with the varsity, but could not compete in varsity games. In retrospect, this seems fitting now. Many of these guys really did get their four years of high school baseball. Let us take a brief look at this senior class in alphabetical order.
Parker Dixon
Parker is the son of Joey Dixon and Lisa Dixon. His future plans are to attend East Georgia State College Augusta Campus where he will study Nursing while playing baseball for Scoutz USA Baseball based in Augusta. Scoutz USA is a baseball organization aimed at preparing players to compete at the next level. Parker came to Dodge from Bleckley County for his ninth grade season. Parker has always played with a ton of confidence. He got a chance to start as a sophomore playing in 27 of the team’s 30 games and batting .354 with 7 doubles. After missing most of his junior season, Parker was poised to have a huge senior season at the plate. He started all ten games for Dodge at third base and led the Indians to victory by belting a two run homerun in each of Dodge’s first two games this year. Coach Herring had this to say, “Parker’s power at the plate has made him a valuable asset and has garnered the respect of opposing pitchers. He has worked hard to overcome adversity and left a lasting impact on the Dodge Baseball program.” When asked to share his favorite baseball memory, Parker recounted Coach Herring celebrating the 2018 3AA Region Championship by diving into the circle of players postgame.
Parker Hardin
Parker Hardin is the son of Rusty Hardin and Brandi Hardin. His future plans include attending Middle Georgia State College and later Life University in Marietta where he will study to become a chiropractor. Parker started at catcher for Dodge County the last two years after he sat behind All State Catcher Chandler Davis for his first two years. Parker is one of those that I have coached and spent a lot of time around. Parker has always embodied what it means to be a team player. You always knew you would get his best effort every time he put on the mask. There was never any drama with him. He never cared where he was in the batting order. Just pencil him in the lineup and let him do his job. Coach Herring had this to say, “No one has gotten the most out of their ability more so than Parker. His hard work and perseverance have made him one of the best Indians to ever play behind the plate.” A testament to his team first attitude, when asked to name his favorite baseball memory, Parker could not name one individual moment. He stated, “I loved all of it, the practices, camps, bus rides, and especially games.”
Timmy Johnson
Timmy is the son of Timothy Johnson and Dianna Lewis. Timmy excelled in football, basketball and baseball for four years for Dodge County. A gifted athlete, in baseball Timmy made his presence most felt on the base paths where he was always a threat to steal or take an extra base. However, his true calling card is his trademark smile and good attitude regardless of the way things may be going on the court or the field. He started in centerfield for Dodge this year. Coach Herring had this to say, “A great defensive outfielder and threat on the base paths, Timmy has shown the innate ability to make things happen in an exciting fashion when given the opportunity. His infectious smile and positive attitude rub off on all of his teammates. Timmy’s athletic future is very bright and Dodge Baseball is grateful to have had Timmy be such a big part of it.”
Andrew Lowery
Andrew is the son of Chris Lowery and Denise Lowery. It seems fitting to mention his grandparents Curtis Sheffield and Edith Sheffield along with brother Dalton Lowery as they were fixtures at the ballpark, both home and away. Andrew plans to attend East Georgia College Augusta Campus and play baseball for Scoutz USA Baseball. Andrew is one of those players who does everything well. He got a chance to start as a sophomore on a team that was loaded with older star players. He played in 28 of the team’s 30 games that year. He sort of flew under the radar batting a solid .263 with 6 doubles while scoring 21 runs. His big moment came late in the regular season that year with Dodge and Bleckley tied in extra innings. Andrew delivered a walk off base hit that scored DJ Bursch with the winning run as Dodge clinched the 2018 3AA Region Championship that day. Not surprisingly, Andrew named that as his favorite high school memory. Andrew’s biggest impact this season came on the mound where he posted a miniscule ERA 0f 0.29 by giving up just 1 earned run in 24 1/3 innings pitched. Coach Herring had this to say, “Since the day he entered our program, Andrew has demonstrated a work ethic that has earned respect from his coaches and teammates. An outstanding outfielder and pitcher, Andrew has left his mark on Dodge Baseball that will forever be appreciated.”
Noah Mincey
Noah is the son of Steve Mincey and Sherry Mincey. He plans to further his baseball career and study Biology at Toccoa Falls College. After sitting behind Chip Burch his first two seasons, Noah has been without a doubt one of the best defensive first basemen that I have seen play anywhere the last two years, including East Cobb, Lake Point or anywhere else. Despite not having prototypical size for a first baseman, he has consistently made his infielders look good often stretching and sometimes leaping to make plays. His bat has steadily improved throughout his career. He hits to all parts of the field, and he probably has more opposite field hits than anyone else on the team the last two years. Asked to name his favorite baseball memory, Noah recounted hitting a homerun at Hawkinsville and being taken on the bus trip for a playoff series against Callaway his freshman year. Coach Herring had this to say, “A true product of hard work, Noah has made himself a reliable first baseman and steady hitter that has become a constant in the middle of the lineup. Noah’s qualities as a successful student-athlete will carry him far on for years to come.”
Roper Weathersbee
Roper is the son of Ed Weathersbee and Wendy Weathersbee. Roper plans to pursue a degree in Computer Science. Roper is another kid that I have coached a good bit in travel ball. I can honestly say that no one on this team has worked any harder on his game or loves the game of baseball any more than Roper. It was not unusual to walk in the Whistlin Dixie Baseball Facility in Dublin and see Roper in the cage taking cuts. This is something he did on his own time above and beyond any regular high school or travel ball practice. If Roper attacks life with the same fervor and passion he did baseball, Roper will go far. Asked about his favorite baseball memory, Roper also pointed to Coach Herring’s postgame celebration after the 2018 Region Championship. Coach Herring had this to say, “After missing the cut in middle school, Roper turned a setback into motivation and came back much improved and has been one of the best examples of unselfishness and positive attitude found on the team. He has improved tremendously each year and has earned his way into various roles on the field. Roper is a shining example of what can be accomplished with persistence and relentless attitude.”
Brodie Woodard
Brodie is the son of Greg Woodard and Amanda Woodard. Brodie plans to attend Georgia Southern University and major in Engineering. Brodie has always carried himself with a quiet confidence, and that transferred to the diamond. Brodie sat behind Tyler Pruett who was a four year starter at shortstop for Dodge. When he got the chance to play, he made the most of it starting for two years at shortstop. He was also one of the better hitters for Dodge the last two seasons, often batting near the top of the order. He also pitched for Dodge where he was very successful. Rather than try to over power hitters, he relied on a good curve ball and his ability to locate his fastball. He was fun to watch pitch. Brodie also mentioned the victory over Bleckley to capture the 2018 Region Championship as his favorite moment. Coach Herring had this to say, “known for being poised and confident in even the biggest moments, Brodie has shown a knack for making big plays in the most high pressure situations. He has pitched and played shortstop at a high level and has hit at the top of the order, doing everything needed to get runs across the plate. Brodie has set a great example for all future Indians.”
I would be remiss if I did not thank the parents of these seniors, several of whom have spent countless hours working tirelessly through the years planning, organizing, cleaning, selling and hanging signs, collecting money, buying and preparing food, sending out text messages and a lot of other stuff. I won’t single out anyone because I may leave someone out, but you did not do it to be recognized anyway.
Without question, the biggest tragedy in all of this is the loss of life from the COVID-19 as the death toll continues to rise. Second is the loss of jobs and the devastation to the US economy, which we hope will recover over time.
Not to be forgotten though is the hard lessons learned by the Class of 2020. This was their last year before adulthood, the last care free year for some.
They had plans of proms, graduation, senior activities and one last shot at a trophy in their sport or activity of choice. However, this is a resilient group. They were born in the months following the 9/11 Terror Attacks, which was a time of uncertainty for all Americans.
They have dealt with the deaths of classmates. hey have been through the armed intruder drills. They will look back on this year with regret for a longtime. However, they will learn that life is too short to be bitter.
They will press on with the opportunities set before them, and they will do great things. And they will plead with their kids to play every game like it is their last.