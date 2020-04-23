CLASSIFIEDS

LAND FOR SALE

TWO LOTS IN TRIPP’S SUBDIVISION. One lot has water frontage for $65,000.00 and one lot is road frontage for $45,000.00. Call 478-231-2020 for more information.

200
HOMES FOR RENT

ATTENTION MIDDLE GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF AVIATION STUDENTS: 4 bedroom house available for rent. Call 478-278-8665 for more information.

600
SERVICES

Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at 478-285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.

FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. 478-231-8176

GRASS CUTTING services available. Call Henry at 478-231-2369 for pricing and availability.

700
FOR SALE

LAWN MOWER 17.5 HP, 42” cut. Asking $350.00. Call 478-934-2635. Please leave phone number if no answer.

Used refrigerator that works perfectly. Asking $200.00. Call 478-277- 9028.

ONE FIVE (5) FOOT SWING. Asking $65.00. Call 478-232-5293.

Bitty brooders for sale. Call 478- 595-5840.

Tea set for sale. $65.00. Call 478-232-5293.

Carpenter Bee Traps for sale. $8.00. Call 478- 232-5293.

55 Gallon metal food grade drums, clean, with lids and locks $17.00 each. Call 478-278- 0303

Someone to lay FIVE (5) yards of concrete at reasonable price. Serious individuals only please call 478-575- 0415.

VOLKSWAGON RABBIT. Must have engine and transmission in it. Looking to restore. Please call 478-697-2066.
