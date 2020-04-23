DANNELLE “DANNI” GIDDENS GOLDEN
Retired Teacher
Dannelle “Danni” Giddens Golden, age 77, of Eastman, died Monday, April 2, 2020. A private family graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Orphans Cemetery with Father Jude Shayo officiating
INEZ YAWN YANCEY
Owner Operator
Yancey Bus Line
Inez Yawn Yancey, age 88, of Rhine, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at her residence.
A private family graveside service was held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Fair Haven Baptist Church Cemetery with Gary Ryals and Tim Wilson officiating.
KAREN MICHELLE (MULLIS) THOMAS
Karen Michelle Thomas, 45, of Rentz, died Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Graveside Services for Mrs. Thomas were held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Reedy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Cadwell.
NAOMI LOWERY ZEIGLER
Retired Bank Teller
Naomi Lowery Zeigler, 89, of Albany, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Private graveside funeral services were conducted Friday at Crown Hill Cemetery. Reverend Thad Haygood officiated.
CARTER BRANK
Retired GBI Special Agent in Charge
Carter Brank, 62, of Watkinsville, died April 18, 2020.
A service to celebrate Mr. Brank’s life will take place as soon as it is safe to gather.
QUINION G. DYKES
First Baptist Church Member
Quinion G. Dykes, age 86, of Cochran, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
The family held a private family graveside service in light of Covid-19.
OBITUARIES
