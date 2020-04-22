Gail Rogers was appointed interim county manager by the Dodge County Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting on April 20, 2020.
Rogers has served as county clerk for Dodge County since April 2012. Prior to working as the Dodge County Clerk, she was in the banking businesses for many years.
A native of Telfair County, Rogers is a 1972 graduate of Telfair County High School. She is married to Tommy Rogers and they have three children and 10 grandchildren.
Rogers will replace Spence Barron beginning May 1, 2020, who is the finalist for the position of Eastman City Manager.
Kim Parkerson was selected as the county clerk of Dodge County and will replace Rogers beginning May 1, 2020.
Parkerson previously worked as the deputy clerk for the Jeff Davis Board of Commissioners and administrative assistant and marketing director for Jeff Davis Hospital.
A native of Jeff Davis County, Parkerson is a 1992 graduate of Jeff Davis High School. She is married to Myron Parkerson and they have five children and three grandchildren.
Parkerson commented, “This has been a challenging time for all of us, but I believe we have an exceptional group of leaders in place who are adaptable and looking out for all the citizens of Dodge County.
Kim Parkerson and Gail Rogers
Commissioners choose interim manager
Comments
