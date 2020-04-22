Kim Parkerson and Gail Rogers

Commissioners choose interim manager

Wednesday, April 22. 2020
Gail Rogers was appointed interim county manager by the Dodge County Board of Commissioners at their regular meeting on April 20, 2020.
Rogers has served as county clerk for Dodge County since April 2012. Prior to working as the Dodge County Clerk, she was in the banking businesses for many years.
A native of Telfair County, Rogers is a 1972 graduate of Telfair County High School. She is married to Tommy Rogers and they have three children and 10 grandchildren.
Rogers will replace Spence Barron beginning May 1, 2020, who is the finalist for the position of Eastman City Manager.
Kim Parkerson was selected as the county clerk of Dodge County and will replace Rogers beginning May 1, 2020.
Parkerson previously worked as the deputy clerk for the Jeff Davis Board of Commissioners and administrative assistant and marketing director for Jeff Davis Hospital.
A native of Jeff Davis County, Parkerson is a 1992 graduate of Jeff Davis High School. She is married to Myron Parkerson and they have five children and three grandchildren.
Parkerson commented, “This has been a challenging time for all of us, but I believe we have an exceptional group of leaders in place who are adaptable and looking out for all the citizens of Dodge County.

I am honored to serve Dodge County under the leadership and direction of the Board of Commissioners as County Clerk. And while Spence Barron is transitioning to city government, I know city and county governments are greatly entwined. So, we’re still considering him an integral part of our team.” 
In other business, the board of commissioners reviewed the bids for the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG). Bids were received from East Coast Asphalt, LLC from Douglas for $1,247,705.54 and Everett Dykes Grassing, Inc. from Cochran for $1,222, 774.92. After a brief discussion a motion by commissioner Jr. Howell, seconded by commissioner Terry Niblett was made to accept the lowest bid. The LMIG contract will be used for road improvements.
Board members then approved Capstone to serve as the insurance broker for Dodge County employees and service their health insurance needs.
Robin Peacock was reappointed to serve on the Department of Family and Children Services board.
Discussion was then held on the possibility of increasing the dumpster fees throughout the county. Commissioners tabled any decision pending additional information for them to review.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
