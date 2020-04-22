Random thoughts

Fox Gutless News fired Trish Regan, one of its best hosts. She was always good, maybe a bit too conservative for the in-crowd now running Fox. Someone needs to give Fox some competition from the right. They win by default since the hopeless left wing competition is unbearable to watch.
A Quinnipiac poll the day before the November 2018 Florida governor’s election claimed Democrat Andrew Gillum (back in the news recently in a very bad way) would win by seven points. He lost the election one day later. Republican Ron DeSantis is a popular governor there. How can the “experts” be so wrong so often?
“The media is a 100 percent arm of the Democratic Party.”
Dennis Prager
Election Day “experts” claimed on Election Day 2014 Republican Paul LePage had no path to victory running for governor of Maine. Paul LePage (a rare New England conservative officeholder) won the largest number of votes ever cast in Maine that day. In 2018 he was term-limited out and said he was moving to Florida part time when his term expired. Gov. LePage says he helped lower the Maine tax burden, but the state still had some of the highest taxes in the USA. He said he was seeking a place to live part of the year after leaving office with lower taxes, also warmer.
Florida, with no state income tax, relies on a tourist-based economy, 23% of the economy, with tourists also producing 23% of the state’s sales tax revenue and employing more than one million Floridians. Florida in 2011 had a state record 87.3 million visitors.
According to big media, if you win a political race in the South as a Democrat you’re post-racial, but if a Republican wins a race in the South it’s because of bigotry and racism that he or she won.
Bumper sticker of the day: Make Liberals Cry Again 2020.
Mike Bloomberg spent $102 million out of his deep pockets to win a third term as mayor of New York City, about $183 per vote. In the 2020 Demo primaries Bloomberg spent another $7 million and won no delegates as of 3-4-20 and later dropped out.
