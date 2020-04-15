600
SERVICES
HARDEMAN CONSTRUCTION
Land and lot clearing:
top soil; fill dirt; pond building;
hauling. Call Terry Hardeman
at (478)285-1430 anytime.
State Certified Septic
Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING
NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER,
sales manager at FRASER
ROOFING. Free Estimates.
478-231-8176.
700
FOR SALE
LAWN MOWER 17.5 HP, 42”
cut. Asking $350.00. Call 478-
934-2635. Please leave phone
number if no answer.
CARPENTER BEE TRAPS.
Asking $8.00. Call 478-232-5293.
LG FLIP STYLE PHONE,
$35.00; Samsung Verizon flip
style phone $35.00; Blackberry
Torch touch screen phone
$50.00. Call 478-277-9028 or
478- 279-1648.
720
PETS
3 WEEK OLD CHICKS for
sale, call between 8:00 a.m. -
2:00 p.m. weekdays. Call 478-
275-7689.
730
WANTED
RETIRED VETERAN wants
to lease property for hunting
deer and wild hogs. Call 478-
278-6489.
IN SEARCH OF an automatic
.22 rifle at a reasonable
price. Call 478-277-9028
800
AUTOMOTIVE
2005 CHEVY SILVERADO,
280k miles, great work truck,
fairly new tires, new alternator,
new front end parts, cap
on bed. Asking $2,400.00.
Call 516-860-6825.
810
MOTORCYCLE
2006 HONDA SHADOW 750
motorcycle, orange and black
in color, 18k miles, windshield
and in good condition.
Asking $2,600.00. Call 478 697-9754
Classifieds
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)