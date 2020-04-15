1006
CORPORATIONS
and BUSINESS
ORGANIZATIONS
NOTICE OF
INCORPORATION
Notice is given that article of incorporation
that will incorporate
WAYBACK STAGE PRODUCTIONS,
INC. have been delivered
to the Secretary of State
for filing in accordance with the
Georgia Nonprofit Corporation
Code. The initial registered office
of the corporation is located
at 1277 ROZAR GOOLSBY
ROAD; EASTMAN, GEORGIA
31023 and its initial registered
agent at such address is WAYNE
FISH.
DEBTORS AND
CREDITORS
PROBATE
COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of JOSEPH STEVE
WESTON, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn
Form
Estate No.: P-20-9289
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND
CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of
JOSEPH STEVE WESTON are
hereby notified to render in their
demands to the undersigned in
accordance with the law, and all
persons indebted to said Estate
are required to make immediate
payment to me.
This the 20th day of March, 2020.
SHANNON M. WESTON,
Executor of the
Estate of JOSEPH STEVE
WESTON, Deceased
921 Chauncey Dublin Hwy
Chauncey, GA 31011
PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE
COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of CARLTON LEE
SHEFFIELD
PETITION TO PROBATE
WILL IN SOLEMN FORM
Estate No.: P-20-9292
All creditors of the Estate of
CARTON LEE SHEFFIELD, are
hereby notified to render in their
demands to the undersigned in
accordance with the law, and all
persons indebted to said Estate
are required to make immediate
payment to us.
This the 24th day of March, 2020.
WILLENE E. SHEFFIELD,
Executor of the Estate of
CARLTON LEE SHEFFIELD,
Deceased
WILLENE E. SHEFFIELD
585 Old River Rd
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE
COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of BONNIE SUE
BACON CONNER, Deceased
PETITION TO PROBATE
WILL IN SOLEMN FORM
Estate No.: P-20-9290
All creditors of the Estate of
BONNIE SUE BACON CONNER
are hereby notified to render
in their demands to the undersigned
in accordance with the
law, and all persons indebted to
said Estate are required to make
immediate payment to me.
This the 24th day of March, 2020.
SUSAN DENISE
CONNER LEE,
Executor of the Estate of
BONNIE SUE BACON
CONNER, Deceased
450 Fish Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE
COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of HARRIS MILLER,
SR., Deceased
PETITION TO PROBATE
WILL IN SOLEMN FORM
Estate No.: P-20-9291
All creditors of the Estate of
HARRIS W. MILLER, SR. are
hereby notified to render in their
demands to the undersigned in
accordance with the law, and all
persons indebted to said Estate
are required to make immediate
payment to me.
This the 24th day of March, 2020.
PEGGY W. MILLER,
Executor of the Estate of
HARRIS MILLER, SR.,
Deceased
2451 Airport Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BRAYDON CHAD STOKES,
Deceased
ESTATE NO. P-20-9287
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
And to whom it may concern:
JENNIFER MCDANIEL JOHNSON
has petitioned for JENNIFER
MCDANIEL JOHNSON to
be appointed Administrator(s) of
the estate of BRAYDON CHAD
STOKES deceased, of said
County. (The Petitioner has also
applied for waiver of bond and/
or grant of certain powers contained
in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.)
All interested parties are hereby
notified to show cause why said
Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must
be in writing, setting forth the
grounds of any such objections,
and must be filed with the Court
on or before APRIL 22, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All
objections to the Petition must
be in writing, setting forth the
grounds of any such objections.
All objections should be sworn to
before a notary public or before
a Probate Court Clerk, and filing
fees must be tendered with your
objections, unless you qualify to
file as an indigent party. Contact
Probate Court personnel for the
required amount of filing fees. If
any objections are filed, a hearing
will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the Petition
may be granted without a
hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775