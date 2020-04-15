OBTITUARIES

EDWIN “EDDIE” HARGROVE
Lovely Grove Baptist Church Deacon
Edwin “Eddie” Hargrove, age 80, of Eastman departed this world for Heaven April 13, 2020 at Serenity Place in Dublin after a long battle with cancer.
Due to CDC recommendations a private graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery.
BERNICE ELIZABETH POPE SUMNER
Freedom Worship Center Church Member
Bernice Elizabeth Pope Sumner, age 76, of Eastman, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at Serenity Place Hospice in Dublin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
MILDRED ELOIS “LOIS” TAYLOR WAHL
Retired Social Worker
Mildred Elois “Lois” Taylor Wahl, age 83, of Chauncey, GA, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside funeral services were held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 14,2020 at Sweet Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Milan, with Pastor Dahl McDermitt, Jr. officiating
CLAUDETTE LUNSFORD HARPER
Three Rivers Home Health Retiree
Mrs. Claudette Lunsford Harper, age 87, of Eastman, Georgia, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Due to CDC recommendations, a private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 with Dr. Paul Cowles officiating.
BILLY GREENE KNIGHT
Retired Robins Air Force Base Supervisor
Billy Greene Knight, age 85, of Eastman, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Serenity Place Hospice in Dublin.
A private family graveside service was held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, with Pastor Dahl McDermitt, Jr. officiating.
SARAH FAYE JUMP YAWN
Retired Eastman First Baptist Church Secretary
Sarah Faye Jump Yawn, age 83, of Eastman, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at her residence.
A private family graveside service was held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, with Rev. Ronnie Jones officiating.
QUINION G. DYKES
First Baptist Church Member
Quinion G. Dykes, 86, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The family will have a private family graveside service in light of Covid-19.
