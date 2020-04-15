BY RUSS REGAN
There is actually a lot of sports news this week despite the fact that nothing is going on live. We have a jersey controversy in Falcons land. A possible grapefruit league season for the Braves and that’s not all, we have the Hawks best in a horse competition and even a November masters. Also there is some “legit” pro wrestling controversy.
I guess the biggest news of the week involved the Falcons. The deal that brought Todd Gurley to the Falcons has become official despite the fact he hasn’t taken a physical yet. The deal does include contract protection for the team just in case he doesn’t pass the physical. Now for the controversy, Gurley wore number 3 in Athens and number 30 with the Rams, this year he wanted a change. He wanted to go to number 21 and a hall of famer may have had a problem with it. Deion Sanders who wore the number with the Falcons said he didn’t give him “permission” to do so. Later, he said he was just joking. No public word on whether or not he had a problem with the recently cut Desmon Truant wearing the number or was it a defensive back thing? Don’t forget that the draft is coming next week. It’s not going to be in Vegas but it still will be on ESPN live. Commissioner Roger Goodall will be making the announcements from his basement. I have no clue what the Falcons will do. I hope they trade Desmon and pick up extra picks. If they pick 16, I would think defensive back C.J. Henderson from Florida.
Now, for the Hawks, Sunday night eight players actively played a horse competition that was on ESPN. The Hawks Trae Young went against the now retired Chancey Billings. Young got off to a quick start getting H O R on Billings but unfortunately things fell apart and he lost. I hope the NBA can continue but I don’t know.
Now for the Braves, I think major league baseball wants to start really bad and who knows this no deal plan might work. The proposed would be for the teams to split into the cactus and grapefruit leagues like spring training. The teams would then be split into divisions and play from there in empty spring training stadiums. Who knows, it just may work? We will see because word is they want to start in May.
Last week was supposed to be master’s week. Of Course, they didn’t play but it was nice to rematch my favorite two masters of all-time. Wednesday was number one on my list with the 1986 session Jack came back with the great 30 on the back nine to win his sixth green jacket. It's interesting to note that despite his six championships he ranks only 63rd on the all time winning money list. Saturday was number two with the 2004. Of course, that’s when Phil came from behind to finally win his first of three green jackets. Who knows what a November Masters will bring?
There was some WWE news over the weekend that Ronda Rousey left the federation due to being unpopular with the fans. Word is that is legit. I did think she did a good job in getting women’s wrestling on the map. I do see her coming back more sooner than later. She is under contract for another year.
To wrap things up, it time to say goodbye to the XFL again. Vince McMahan’s league has suspended operations once more. Word is this is the final time in football for the WWE owner.