Legals 04-15-20

CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
NOTICE OF
INCORPORATION
Notice is given that article of incorporation that will incorporate WAYBACK STAGE PRODUCTIONS, INC. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 1277 ROZAR GOOLSBY ROAD; EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023 and its initial registered agent at such address is WAYNE FISH.
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
PROBATE
COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of JOSEPH STEVE WESTON, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-20-9289
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JOSEPH STEVE WESTON are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 20th day of March, 2020.
SHANNON M. WESTON,
Executor of the
Estate of JOSEPH STEVE WESTON, Deceased
921 Chauncey Dublin Hwy
Chauncey, GA 31011
PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of CARLTON LEE SHEFFIELD
PETITION TO PROBATE WILL IN SOLEMN FORM
Estate No.: P-20-9292
All creditors of the Estate of CARTON LEE SHEFFIELD, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This the 24th day of March, 2020.
WILLENE E. SHEFFIELD,
Executor of the Estate of CARLTON LEE SHEFFIELD, Deceased
WILLENE E. SHEFFIELD
585 Old River Rd
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of BONNIE SUE BACON CONNER, Deceased
PETITION TO PROBATE WILL IN SOLEMN FORM
Estate No.: P-20-9290
All creditors of the Estate of BONNIE SUE BACON CONNER are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 24th day of March, 2020.
SUSAN DENISE
CONNER LEE,
Executor of the Estate of
BONNIE SUE BACON
CONNER, Deceased
450 Fish Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Harris Miller, Sr., Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-20-9291
All creditors of the Estate of HARRIS W. MILLER, SR. are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 24th day of March, 2020.
PEGGY W. MILLER,
Executor of the Estate of
HARRIS MILLER, SR.,
Deceased
2451 Airport Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BRAYDON CHAD STOKES,
Deceased
ESTATE NO. P-20-9287
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
And to whom it may concern:
JENNIFER MCDANIEL JOHNSON has petitioned for JENNIFER MCDANIEL JOHNSON to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of BRAYDON CHAD STOKES deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 22, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
