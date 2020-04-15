The Trump tax plan would save LeBron James over $15 million per year, and Mr. James even supported Donald’s Demoleft opponent Hideous Hillary in 2016. I’m so old I can remember when pro basketball players made $20,000 a year if they were stars.
“Dear Women: A Hillary Clinton loss does nothing to harm your personal ambitions.”
T.J. Brown on FEE.org
Another election surprise that eluded the “experts” – Hispanics were stronger than expected for Trump.
Left Coast looney bin states gave Hillary the popular vote win in 2016, but the Electoral College saved us. That’s my favorite college: Electoral.
The Trump stock market has been very good since Trump won. On 11-10-16 the Dow Jones average was 46 points from a record close and rising to many record highs until the recent Commie China virus disaster. Savvy investors are buying good companies at bargain prices.
Save the Supreme Court – maybe we did so on Election Day 2016.
When BHO and the Clintonoids left the D.C. scene, who will be there to feel our pain?
Juan Williams whined after Trump’s election that “this guy’s a bully.” Laura Ingraham says “he’s our bully.” When I see way overpaid and talentless Juan come up on the TV screen I change stations for a while.
“After tens of millions of (abortion) ‘procedures,’ has America lost anything? Another Edison, perhaps? A Gershwin? A Babe Ruth? A Duke Ellington? As it is, we will never know what abortion has cost us.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
“Look for the desperate left to pull out all the stops. Don’t be fooled by their calls for unity. Unity for them means we compromise.”
The Electoral College saved us
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)