Admin
Wednesday, April 15. 2020
The Trump tax plan would save LeBron James over $15 million per year, and Mr. James even supported Donald’s Demoleft opponent Hideous Hillary in 2016. I’m so old I can remember when pro basketball players made $20,000 a year if they were stars.
“Dear Women: A Hillary Clinton loss does nothing to harm your personal ambitions.”
T.J. Brown on FEE.org
Another election surprise that eluded the “experts” – Hispanics were stronger than expected for Trump.
Left Coast looney bin states gave Hillary the popular vote win in 2016, but the Electoral College saved us. That’s my favorite college: Electoral.
The Trump stock market has been very good since Trump won. On 11-10-16 the Dow Jones average was 46 points from a record close and rising to many record highs until the recent Commie China virus disaster. Savvy investors are buying good companies at bargain prices.
Save the Supreme Court – maybe we did so on Election Day 2016.
When BHO and the Clintonoids left the D.C. scene, who will be there to feel our pain?
Juan Williams whined after Trump’s election that “this guy’s a bully.” Laura Ingraham says “he’s our bully.” When I see way overpaid and talentless Juan come up on the TV screen I change stations for a while.
“After tens of millions of (abortion) ‘procedures,’ has America lost anything? Another Edison, perhaps? A Gershwin? A Babe Ruth? A Duke Ellington? As it is, we will never know what abortion has cost us.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
“Look for the desperate left to pull out all the stops. Don’t be fooled by their calls for unity. Unity for them means we compromise.”

Gina Loudon on WND.com
Morgan and Morgan: for the liberals. John Morgan is a bigtime Democrat moneyman.
Schools still offer PT courses. Now it’s Political Therapy.
Remember back when humor was even-handed humor, now evolving into far left commentary. When the right side comments it’s called mean-spiritness.
You’ll notice the word billion is peanuts to big-spend Washington types. In 2005 Adidas bought strong competitor Reebok for a “mere” $3.8 billion ($3,800,000,000). 
Don’t forget – you could spend $1,000 per day every day for 2,000 years and you would still be well short of $1 Billion spent, actually “only” $730,000,000, $730 million, just 73 percent of a billion bucks.
The message here: A billion is still huge. The word used to shock people.
Name of the week: Obie Usategui, writer for CanadaFreePress.com – fine website, fine writer. He also runs AFCV (Americans For Conservative Values) and writes for PatriotObserver.com.
Bumper sticker of the day: US out of UN.
Donald Trump says supposedly terrible things and still won the presidency. Maybe that’s what previous wimpy loser Republican candidates should’ve done – use heavier rhetoric.
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
