Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
The Dodge County Board of Commissioners respectfully requests that everyone do their very best to abide by the recommendations of Governor Kemp during this public health emergency. Please avoid all unnecessary travel. Practice appropriate social distancing and avoid groups of 10 or more individuals.
These are difficult and uncertain times for everyone. Many uncertainties exist regarding the length of this pandemic, the impact it will have on medical resources, and the potential long-term effects on our economy. However, during this emergency, county services will continue to operate. Sanitation, critical road repairs, EMS, 911, and law enforcement will still be out serving the people of Dodge County, although in some cases requests that are not time sensitive may be delayed. The constitutional officers, (Probate, Clerk of Court, Tax Commissioner, and Sheriff) have established various strategies for their offices to ensure critical requests can be resolved. Please contact their offices at the phone numbers below for further guidance.
During these difficult times, please remain calm and help each other as best you can. At some point in the future, these restrictions will be lifted, and life will return to normal. In the meantime, please follow the instructions from the Governor and the medical experts. Care for your family, friends, and neighbors. Remember, over our 150-year history the people of Dodge County have endured and overcome the challenges of two World Wars, the Spanish Influenza, Polio, and floods, droughts, famines, and storms too numerous to count. This is a difficult time for our county, state, and nation, but it too will pass. Dodge County will emerge stronger than ever. Thank you all for your efforts to save lives and minimize the impact of Covid-19 on Dodge County.
Dodge County Board of Commissioners
(478) 374-4361
Clerk of Court
(478) 374-2871
Probate Court
(478) 374-3775
Tax Commissioner
(478) 374-2154
