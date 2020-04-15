The Eastman City Council met in executive session at their meeting on Monday, April 14 and narrowed their search for a new city manager from five applicants down to one.
The one applicant chosen was Dodge County Manager Spencer Barron. Although it is not yet official, the council will vote on the applicant at their next regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, April 27.
Eastman City Manager Jason Cobb tendered his resignation to the Eastman City Council effective April 23, 2020.
Cobb has been city manager for the City of Eastman for more than four years. He has now taken the position as county manager in White County, Georgia (Cleveland).
