On Monday, April 6, 2020, shortly after 3:00 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Eastman Office to assist with an aggravated assault investigation. Law enforcement initially responded to Eastman Street in reference to a person being shot. When responding officers made contact with the victim, Terry Faulk, age 47, it was determined that Faulk was shot multiple times. Faulk was transported to the Dodge County Hospital where he was later airlifted to Navicent Hospital in Macon. Faulk was treated and released.
It was determined that the shooting incident occurred on Page Street. Faulk was involved in a verbal altercation with Roger Burnham, age 61, while both were seated in their respective vehicles. Faulk’s vehicle struck Burnham’s vehicle during the altercation. Burnham then shot at Faulk, striking him multiple times. Faulk left the scene and traveled to his residence on Eastman Street. There was a passenger in Faulk’s vehicle that was not injured during the incident.
Burnham is being held at the Dodge County Law Enforcement Center on two counts of aggravated assault.
The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or the Eastman Police Department at 478-374-7721.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from March 16 through March 31, 2020.
Micheal David Carrigg, age 41, of Milledgeville was arrested for battery/simple assault-family violence.
Christopher Marquis Cofield, age 45, was arrested for sale of methamphetamine.
GBI investigates Eastman shooting
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)