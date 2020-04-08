On the 5 yard line

Wednesday, April 8. 2020
Carl Ichan moved from New York City to Miami, Florida last year for lower taxes and maybe for better weather.
Impeachment talk about Donald Trump tries to create the illusion that he is doing something wrong. His offense to them is that he isn’t liberal enough.
Sen. Mitch McConnell says on 3-24-20 of the potential virus cure “I believe we are on the 5 yard line.” Let’s hope so but maybe Mitch was talking about our own five, 95 yards from paydirt.
He had Karl Rove figured out early on. How does Rove keep his job?
“Karl Rove wants to kill conservatism and play nice with Obama.”
Cliff Kincaid on CanadaFreePress.com  1-2-2012
Cliff Kincaid is also on AIM.org and USASurvival.org
Maybe Karl’s white chalkboard has the GOP leadership mesmerized.
Over 6 million Americans dropped off the food stamp program under the Trump presidency. Under Obama, they were advertising for people to get on the program. Once there they would almost certainly be loyal Democrats.
New York City comes to mind when one considers cities with large Jewish populations, but the city is only 9.7 percent Jewish. Palm Beach County, Florida is more than 20 percent Jewish.
Savvy commentator Michelle Malkin said in September 2019 that there were 30 million illegals in the USA. She says the 30 million figure comes from independent auditors. Big media claimed 13 million or some other lower number.
An extremist is now defined as someone who believes in America First.
The head of the Red Cross reportedly made more than $650,000 per year in 2018, almost as much as Fox News loser Juan Williams made. The head of United Way made $375,000 annually, while the head of the Salvation Army made only $13,000 per year. Keep those numbers in mind next time you make charitable donations.

Good websites – no need to capitalize: WalterEWilliams.com, ROOT forAmerica.com, TheLibertyDailly.com, CNSNews.com, MadWorldNews.com, TheoSpark.net, CanadaFreePress.com, RicEdelman.com, IllegalAlienCrimeReport.com, 1stock1.com, 100percentfedup.com, Nikitas3.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, Boycott-Liberalism.com, HFontova.com, OutsidetheBeltway.com, ConservativeByte.com, ClashDaily.com, Breitbart.com, DCClothesline.com, Fool.com, Downtrend.com, TheBlackSphere.net, NYPost.com, ClimateHustle.com, AnnCoulter.com, RonPaulInstitute.org, AmRen.com, Unz.com, WesternFreePress.com, LifeZette.com, SaraACaret.com, Edmunds.com, OmarTruth.com, CIS.org, CommDigiNews.com.
T-shirt slogan: MATH; It’s all fun and games until someone divides by zero.
“It’s easier to scare someone than to persuade him.”
Edwin Fuelner
“Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger – not the gun.”
Donald Trump
The Dayton, Ohio registered Democrat mass killer supported gun control, just like all his fellow Democrats running for president. The El Paso Killer claimed to be radicalized BEFORE Trump was elected.
“Because the state can no longer protect us from crime, it wants to take away from us the means of protecting ourselves. This is the logic of gun control.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Those who like snow never like power outage snow.
Bumper sticker of the day: REALITY is when it happens to you.
Marshall Miller
