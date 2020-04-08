Carl Ichan moved from New York City to Miami, Florida last year for lower taxes and maybe for better weather.
Impeachment talk about Donald Trump tries to create the illusion that he is doing something wrong. His offense to them is that he isn’t liberal enough.
Sen. Mitch McConnell says on 3-24-20 of the potential virus cure “I believe we are on the 5 yard line.” Let’s hope so but maybe Mitch was talking about our own five, 95 yards from paydirt.
He had Karl Rove figured out early on. How does Rove keep his job?
“Karl Rove wants to kill conservatism and play nice with Obama.”
Cliff Kincaid on CanadaFreePress.com 1-2-2012
Cliff Kincaid is also on AIM.org and USASurvival.org
Maybe Karl’s white chalkboard has the GOP leadership mesmerized.
Over 6 million Americans dropped off the food stamp program under the Trump presidency. Under Obama, they were advertising for people to get on the program. Once there they would almost certainly be loyal Democrats.
New York City comes to mind when one considers cities with large Jewish populations, but the city is only 9.7 percent Jewish. Palm Beach County, Florida is more than 20 percent Jewish.
Savvy commentator Michelle Malkin said in September 2019 that there were 30 million illegals in the USA. She says the 30 million figure comes from independent auditors. Big media claimed 13 million or some other lower number.
An extremist is now defined as someone who believes in America First.
The head of the Red Cross reportedly made more than $650,000 per year in 2018, almost as much as Fox News loser Juan Williams made. The head of United Way made $375,000 annually, while the head of the Salvation Army made only $13,000 per year. Keep those numbers in mind next time you make charitable donations.
On the 5 yard line
