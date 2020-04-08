Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Well, the government stimulus check is in the mail to millions of Americans to mitigate the effects of this little bug sojourning around our nation in economic shut down. But how many families will use this money in a way to help in a time of need? A few ways come to mind given the irresponsibility of so many citizens in this 21st Century.
Last time I checked on another money grab give away by another republican president was George H Bush, in 2005 for the thousands of citizens fleeing Louisiana in the days before Hurricane Katrina and settled in Houston, Texas. Several investigative media reporting, confirmed that a plurality of those wayward citizens used that thousand dollar gov’t give away on liquor, beer, cigarettes, and lap dances! Not necessarily in that order either.
Now with this current money give away, most Americans act like yaeeeey free money. Now, where do these idiots think this free money is coming from? It’s not free, you the tax payer is paying for this non sense. Only in America with these leeches with their hands out like a baby bird in a nest with their mouth open to be fed.
Now before you strong Trump supporters me included, get your knickers in a wad, put your impartial brain in gear and revisit what President Trump ran on in fiscal conservationism in reduced gov’t spending, and minimal gov’t debt during election, and reelection. It’s so contrary to his values, and undoubtedly quiet the opposite of Trump’s anti welfare rhetoric, if our economy was really as great as President claimed, the stimulus checks wouldn’t be necessary.
Do the math folks, these are reelection checks aimed at voters. And the irony of this, the same voters he is aiming for are NOT going to vote for him anyway. My opinion would have been to help people in need as in vouchers to pay food, rent, and utilities. Nope, lets raid the national treasury and help pole and lap dancers, state Lotto funds, cigarettes and liquor sales.
Politicians hard at work.
TSGT. Joseph L Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret
Letter to the editor
