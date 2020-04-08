Dear editor,
Simple yet powerful words. How can a person talk and talk and talk and yet when it comes time to speak words that have great importance, they are speechless? Two of those weighty words are “I’m Sorry”.
Without these words, and the sincerity of spirit backing them up, marriages fail, friendships break apart, family members suffer, working relationships become strained and the church loses its ability to minister to people.
So why do we become tongue-tied on those simple words? Because it is easy it is easy to justify our position on any matter. Easy to take our own side in an argument. You name it, and we can find a way to point to someone else as the villain in any given circumstance. We must be the heroes after all. We know our Bibles. We sit in the same pews ever Sunday. We can spot sin in someone else’s life faster that you can say “Judgment Day”! But the truth is, sometimes even as Christians we choose to play the villain in our life story. We forget kindness and we turn our backs on justice. We forget the most important scripters on love.
We need to take a deep love in the mirror, spiritually speaking, asking the Lord to show us if we are at fault and to give us the courage to make things right with others, to say the simple yet powerful words that can change a heart, a life.
Lord, please give me a humble heart so that I may always please you. Amen.
Carolyn Mincey
Letter to the editor
