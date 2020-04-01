CLASSIFIEDS

100
HOMES FOR SALE
HOUSE FOR SALE: Two bedroom, one bath, large carport with utility room and storage. Metal roof, vinyl siding, storm windows, shop in rear, security system, good neighborhood, fenced yard, central H/A and new water system. Corner lot; 5931 9th Avenue/Rose Street, Eastman. Asking $40,000.00. Call 478-231-0606 between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.
120
LAND FOR SALE
TWO LOTS IN TRIPP’S SUBDIVISION. One lot has water frontage for $65,000.00 and one lot is road frontage for $45,000.00. Call 478-231-2020 for more information.
200
HOMES FOR RENT
ATTENTION MIDDLE GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF AVIATION STUDENTS: 4 bedroom house available for rent. Call 478-278-8665 for more information.
600
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at 478-285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. 478-231-8176
600
SERVICES
GRASS CUTTING services available. Call Henry at 478-231-2369.
700
FOR SALE
2006 PAGGIO FLY SCOOTER with 539 miles. Asking $800.00 OBO. Call 478-374-7254.
LAWN MOWER 17.5 HP, 42” cut. Asking $350.00. Call 478-934-2635. Please leave phone number if no answer.
800
AUTOMOTIVE
2002 FORD EXPLORER XLT SPORT trac pickup, 150K miles, serviced regularly and has good tires. Asking $3,895.00. For more information please call 478-374-5639 and leave message if there is no answer.
