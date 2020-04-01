With the increased spread of the coronavirus (CORVID-19), and now two positive cases in Dodge County, through a conference call on March 25, 2020, which included Eastman City Manager Jason Cobb and all council members and Dodge County Manager Spence Barron and all commissioners, they have taken additional measures because of the continued emergency caused by Corvid-19.
The additional measures include a mandatory curfew imposed from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. effective at 8:00 a.m. on March 26, 2020. Residents, unless “exempt individuals” as defined in the joint resolution dated, March 23, 2020, shall remain in their homes or on their property during the curfew period.
Violators of the joint emergency declaration and ordinance could face a fine not to exceed $1,000.00 or imprisonment for 60 days or both.
The resolution also include mandatory closure for the duration of the emergency for gyms, fitness centers, pools, social clubs, amusement facilities, bowling alleys, pool halls, theaters, massage parlors, nail salons, hair salons and any other similar facility, any facility used for an activity that involves prolonged physical proximity of individuals and any facility used for entertainment, social, grooming or general health and well being purposes.
The resolution also states that all other establishments such as grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses, which remain open during the emergency, must post signage on entrance doors informing consumers to maintain at least six feet of personal distance between themselves and others and shall not allow more than 10 people into such establishment at any one time if such social distancing cannot be maintained.
For the complete joint resolution and ordinance and details about the resolution and ordinance additional measures, see page 12 of this edition of The Dodge County News.
Curfew, some closures now mandatory
