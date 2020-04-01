Legals 04-01-20

1006
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
NOTICE OF
INCORPORATION
Notice is given that article of incorporation which incorporate SIDECAR ADVENTURES LTD. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is location at 340 TOM WEST ROAD, EASTMAN, GEORGIA and its initial registered agent at such address is JOEL YARBROUGH.
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
PROBATE
COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of JOSEPH STEVE WESTON, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-20-9289
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JOSEPH STEVE WESTON are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 20th day of March, 2020.
SHANNON M. WESTON,
Executor of the
Estate of JOSEPH STEVE WESTON, Deceased
921 Chauncey Dublin Hwy
Chauncey, GA 31011
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by JOSEPH PAYNE A/K/A JOEY PAYNE SR AND JANELLE B. PAYNE to COLONY BANK dated January 12, 2007 and recorded in Deed Book 580, Page 183, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the amount of FIFTY TWO THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FORTY NINE DOLLARS AND 96/100 ($52,549.96) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, WITHIN THE LEGAL HOURS OF SALE ON TUESDAY, 04/07/2020 the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 14 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT WHICH IS THE CENTER OF A COUNTY ROAD KNOWN AS GIDDENS ROAD, SAID POINT BEING LOCATED 420 FEET NORTHEAST OF THE INTERSECTION OF SAID SOUTHEAST LOT LINE AND THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY, SAID POINT BEING THE EAST CORNER OF LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF MRS. GUSSIE HAMBRICK, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LOT LINE IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 119 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES AND RUNNING IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 185 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES AND RUNNING IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 119 FEET TO A NORTHERLY CORNER OF LANDS OF MRS. GUSSIE HAMBRICK; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES AND RUNNING ALONG SAID HAMBRICK LANDS IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 185 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID TRACT CONTAINING ONE-HALF (1/2) ACRE, MORE OR LESS; SAID PROPERTY BEING BOUNDED NOW OR FORMERLY AS FOLLOWS: ON THE NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST BY LANDS OF L. B. PACE ESTATE, AND ON THE SOUTHWEST BY LANDS OF NOW OR FORMERLY MRS. GUSSIE HAMBRICK, AND ON THE SOUTHEAST BY THE SOUTHEAST LOT LINE, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY THURMAN DUNLAP TO JACK PAYNE BY DEED DATED JANUARY 9, 1956 AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 100, PAGE 441; AND BEING ALSO THE SAME PROPERTY AS WAS CONVEYED BY JACK PAYNE TO MRS. NELLIE MAE WILLIAMSON BY DEED DATED FEBRUARY 2, 1966, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 104, PAGE 403 OF DODGE COUNTY RECORDS.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Security Deed and by law, including attorneys’ fees (notice of intent to collect attorneys’ fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is JOSEPH PAYNE A/K/A JOEY PAYNE SR AND JANELLE B. PAYNE or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: COLONY BANK; P.O. BOX 1186; THOMASTON, GEORGIA 30286 OR CALL 706-647-6601. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A.§44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require Colony Bank to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 28th day of February, 2020.
Colony Bank
AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
Joseph Payne a/k/a
Joey Payne Sr and Janelle B. Payne
WOLFSON & OSMUS LLC
Attorneys at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 578435
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by CECIL JOE JOHNSON AND MARY ROSE R JOHNSON to CITIFINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., dated September 11, 2007, recorded in Deed Book 586, Page 7, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to GREENWICH REVOLVING TRUST by assignment recorded in Deed Book 868, Page 278, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of FORTY-ONE THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED THIRTY-SIX AND 98/100 DOLLARS ($41,936.98), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN APRIL, 2020, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
GREENWICH REVOLVING TRUST BY WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Owner Trustee is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: FAY SERVICING, LLC, 425 S. FINANCIAL PLACE, SUITE 2000, CHICAGO, IL 60605, 800-495-7166.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is CECIL JOE JOHNSON and MARY ROSE R JOHNSON or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 612 CONGO LANE SE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
GREENWICH REVOLVING TRUST BY WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE
as Attorney in Fact for
CECIL JOE JOHNSON and MARY ROSE R JOHNSON
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, GA 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LOT OF LAND NO. 38 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY GEORGIA, AND BEING A PART OF THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY KNOWN AS PEABODY HEIGHTS EXTENSION AND BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 4 IN BLOCK D AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY CAREY E. TREADWELL, ON DECEMBER 16, 1973, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 14, PAGE 191, AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN.
BEING THE SAME FEE SIMPLE PROPERTY CONVEYED BY DEED FROM CHESTER L. SAUNDERS TO CECIL JOE JOHNSON and MARY ROSE R. JOHNSON JOINT TENANTS, DATED 06/21/1978 RECORDED ON 06/21/1978 IN BOOK 154, PAGE 461 IN DODGE County RECORDS, STATE OF GA.
MR/mtj 4/7/20
Our file no. 5869420 - FT18
NAME CHANGE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: NOVIAN LOCKETT
Civil Action File No. 20V-8855
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that NOVIAN LOCKETT, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 21st day of FEBRUARY 2020, praying for a change in the name from NOVIAN LOCKETT to NOVIAN CARR.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 21st day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
NOVIAN LOCKETT
Petitioner
PROBATE NOTICES
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of CARLTON LEE SHEFFIELD
PETITION TO PROBATE WILL IN SOLEMN FORM
Estate No.: P-20-9292
All creditors of the Estate of CARTON LEE SHEFFIELD, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This the 24th day of March, 2020.
WILLENE E. SHEFFIELD,
Executor of the Estate of CARLTON LEE SHEFFIELD, Deceased
WILLENE E. SHEFFIELD
585 Old River Rd
Eastman, GA 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of BONNIE SUE BACON CONNER, Deceased
PETITION TO PROBATE WILL IN SOLEMN FORM
Estate No.: P-20-9290
All creditors of the Estate of BONNIE SUE BACON CONNER are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 24th day of March, 2020.
SUSAN DENISE
CONNER LEE,
Executor of the Estate of BONNIE SUE BACON CONNER, Deceased
450 Fish Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Harris Miller, Sr., Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-20-9291
All creditors of the Estate of HARRIS W. MILLER, SR. are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 24th day of March, 2020.
PEGGY W. MILLER,
Executor of the Estate of
HARRIS MILLER, SR.,
Deceased
2451 Airport Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BRAYDON CHAD STOKES,
Deceased
ESTATE NO. P-20-9287
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
And to whom it may concern:
JENNIFER MCDANIEL JOHNSON has petitioned for JENNIFER MCDANIEL JOHNSON to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of BRAYDON CHAD STOKES deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 22, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
