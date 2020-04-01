R.I.P. Kenny Rogers. I used to see him watching his twin sons play baseball at NYO (Northside Youth Organization) in Atlanta. My grandsons played sports there and went to elementary school with the Rogers twins. Every time I saw Kenny’s kids playing he was there, good father, nice fellow.
Boycott-Liberalism.com has a list of conservative companies to support, also a list of others to avoid. Among the good guys are: Arby’s, Bass Pro Shops, Carl’s Jr. (Hardee’s in the east), Cracker Barrel, Exxon Mobil, One America News, Publix Super Markets, Marriott Hotels, Waffle House.
Top Ten Company Boycotts are #1 Starbucks #2 NFL #3 CNN/MSNBC followed by #4 Hollywood Movies, #5 Jimmy Kimmel, #6 Stephen Colbert, #7 HBO: Bill Maher, #8 ABC/NBC/CBS News, #9 Netflix: The Obamas, #10 ESPN. Yes, ESPN is just one more liberal outfit: Egotistical Sociologists Peddling Nonsense.
“For the left, fighting extremism always entails crushing normal conservatives.”
Brenda Walker on VDare.com
“When have Dems shown empathy to victims of illegal immigrant crimes?”
Laura Ingraham LifeZette.com LauraIngraham.com
Trump got more minority support in 2016 than Romney did in 2012.
“Calls for gun control are kind of class warfare.”
Tucker Carlson
“War is just one more big government program.”
Joe Sobran Sobran.com
There is a broad brush media demonization of border agents, even though half are Hispanic.
“Democrats like the issue more than they want to resolve it.”
Jason Chaffetz
MS-13 gang members are being arrested by the border patrol as they try to come into the USA via the border caravans. I thought all illegals were just looking for a better life in America, picking fruits and vegetables, etc., jobs Americans won’t do. I guess MS-13 gang members cannot be trusted either.
Huge food intake increase: 2,880 calories consumed daily by the average American in 1961, 3,689 by November 2018, maybe more today.
