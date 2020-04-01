R.I.P. Kenny Rogers

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, April 1. 2020
Comments (0)
R.I.P. Kenny Rogers. I used to see him watching his twin sons play baseball at NYO (Northside Youth Organization) in Atlanta. My grandsons played sports there and went to elementary school with the Rogers twins. Every time I saw Kenny’s kids playing he was there, good father, nice fellow. 
Boycott-Liberalism.com has a list of conservative companies to support, also a list of others to avoid. Among the good guys are: Arby’s, Bass Pro Shops, Carl’s Jr. (Hardee’s in the east), Cracker Barrel, Exxon Mobil, One America News, Publix Super Markets, Marriott Hotels, Waffle House.
Top Ten Company Boycotts are #1 Starbucks  #2 NFL  #3 CNN/MSNBC followed by #4 Hollywood Movies, #5 Jimmy Kimmel, #6 Stephen Colbert, #7 HBO: Bill Maher, #8 ABC/NBC/CBS News, #9 Netflix: The Obamas, #10 ESPN. Yes, ESPN is just one more liberal outfit: Egotistical Sociologists Peddling Nonsense.
“For the left, fighting extremism always entails crushing normal conservatives.”
Brenda Walker on VDare.com
“When have Dems shown empathy to victims of illegal immigrant crimes?”
Laura Ingraham  LifeZette.com  LauraIngraham.com    
Trump got more minority support in 2016 than Romney did in 2012.
“Calls for gun control are kind of class warfare.”
Tucker Carlson
“War is just one more big government program.”
Joe Sobran  Sobran.com
There is a broad brush media demonization of border agents, even though half are Hispanic.
“Democrats like the issue more than they want to resolve it.”
Jason Chaffetz
MS-13 gang members are being arrested by the border patrol as they try to come into the USA via the border caravans. I thought all illegals were just looking for a better life in America, picking fruits and vegetables, etc., jobs Americans won’t do. I guess MS-13 gang members cannot be trusted either.
Huge food intake increase: 2,880 calories consumed daily by the average American in 1961, 3,689 by November 2018, maybe more today.

SpeedTrap.org has a long list of traps you need to heed, especially when you go on vacation. Don’t get a speeding ticket. These folks are heartless. The National Speed Trap Exchange has “over 80,000 user-submitted speed trap locations in the United States and Canada!” Please check it out – it has great information and enables you to save your hard-earned money. I live near one: the Ronald Reagan Parkway in Gwinnett County. I don’t think Ronnie would like his name linked to such activity. Notice a lack of posted speed limits, so it’s easy to exceed the limit.
“Georgia is one of only five states allowing fines up to $1,000.” – 5-20-2007, probably more today. Have you ever seen traffic fines going down? Check out what one fellow said on SpeedTrap.org about the notorious Patton Village, Texas, just north of Houston. I used to see blue lights there nearly every morning on my way to work in the early 1980s at IAH, the Houston Intercontinental Airport, at 5:30 a.m. We never got a ticket but it was an unusual day when we didn’t see someone stopped there. One motorist on SpeedTrap.org said he was stopped there for a broken headlight and burned out taillight and paid around $300, which sounds excessive to me, and he wasn’t even speeding. I can remember when police would gently tell us to get lights fixed with no fine levied. Working at the Houston airport for Eastern was great and they always treated me well there, much better weather than Atlanta in winter also and no state income tax.
A person can now buy great company stocks at bargain prices but it takes patience to watch it go back up. A person should reinvest dividends, also.
Bumper sticker of the day: I started with nothing and still have most of it left.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News