Dear editor,
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we are not accepting any clothing and household donations at this time. We are trying to provide food for those who are in need, so any monetary donation would be appreciated. If you’d like to donate to the food pantry, checks can be made out to the Christian Life Center with a memo: food pantry and mail to: Christian Life Center P.O. Box 476 Eastman, GA. 31023
The Christian Life Center thanks the Dodge County community for its continued support. As soon as this passes, prayerfully, we will be back open again.
Mike Grenade
Director
Letter to the editor
