Wednesday, March 25. 2020
ROBERT WAYNE BEARDEN
Entrepreneur
Robert Wayne Bearden Sr., age 76, of Eastman, died Friday, March 20, 2020.
Stokes Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of the arrangements.

JUDY STEELE MILNER
Retired Educator
Judy Steele Milner, age 76, of Eastman, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her residence.
Stokes Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of the arrangements.

JIMMYGERALD BARLOW
Vietnam Veteran
Jimmy Gerald Barlow, age 75, of Eastman, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Coliseum Medical Center in Macon.
Stokes Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of the arrangements.

