With the increased spread of the coronavirus (CORVID-19) the Dodge County Board of Commissioners and the Eastman City Council signed a joint resolution and ordinance on Monday, March 23, 2020.
The Dodge County Board of Commissioners held a special called meeting on Sunday, March 22, 2020 and voted unanimously to declare a local State of Emergency.
After declaring the state of emergency, commissioners agreed to waive tax and tag penalties, postpone tax sales, limit access to public buildings, suspend the county bid process for the purchase of emergency items, prohibit public dining, request a voluntary curfew from 10:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. and a voluntary ban on gatherings of 10 or more individuals.
The joint resolution and ordinance between the City of Eastman and Dodge County has specifically closed all restaurants until April 20, 2020.
For the complete joint resolution and ordinance and details about the resolution and ordinance, see Page 8A of this edition of The Dodge County News.
The Eastman City Council held a special called meeting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 and voted unanimously in an official statement to discontinue all in-person services at city hall and restricted public access to city buildings to appointments only, that city council meetings would be closed to the public until further notice but meetings would be available via live stream and rescind all special events and special administrative permits for such events effective immediately.
Council members also agreed that citizens could utilize the 24- hour drop box located at city hall for water bills, tax bills and other payments. Water bills and tax bills could also be paid on-line.
DODGE COUNTY UNDER STATE OF EMERGENCY
