Legals 03-25-20

CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
NOTICE OF
INCORPORATION
Notice is given that article of incorporation which incorporate SIDECAR ADVENTURES LTD. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is location at 340 TOM WEST ROAD, EASTMAN, GEORGIA and its initial registered agent at such address is JOEL YARBROUGH.
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
PROBATE
COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of JOSEPH STEVE WESTON, Deceased
Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form
Estate No.: P-20-9289
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JOSEPH STEVE WESTON are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 20th day of March, 2020.
SHANNON M. WESTON,
Executor of the
Estate of JOSEPH STEVE WESTON, Deceased
921 Chauncey Dublin Hwy
Chauncey, GA 31011
DIVORCES
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
WHITNEY D. JACKSON-CASH, Plaintiff
ERICA L. JACKSON-CASH, Defendant
Civil Action File No. 20V-8838
NOTICE OF SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: ERICA L. JACKSON-CASH, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking, DIVORCE, was filed against you in said court on FEBRUARY 27, 2020, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on FEBRUARY 27, 2020, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and service upon WHITNEY D. JACKSON plaintiff, whose address is 611 PEARL BATES AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable HOWARD KAUFOLD, Judge of said Court.
This 27 day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge County
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from DONNA M. SIKKING A/K/A DONNA SIKKING (hereinafter collectively referred to as “Grantor”) to ATLANTA POSTAL CREDIT UNION (“Grantee”), dated June 2, 2011, filed and recorded June 2, 2011, in Deed Book 682, Page 178, DODGE County, Georgia Records (the “Security Deed ”), conveying the after-described property to secure that certain Multistate Fixed Rate Note dated June 2, 2011 from Grantor to Grantee, in the original principal amount of NINETY THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED AND 00/100 DOLLARS ($93,600.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein (collectively as amended and renewed, the “Note”), there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN APRIL, 2020, the following described property:
THAT 39.824 NET ACRE TRACT OF LAND (AFTER SUBTRACTING ROAD RIGHT OF WAY) WITH BRICK DWELLING HOUSE LOCATED THEREON WHICH HAS THE ADDRESS OF 1662 WILSON WOODARD ROAD, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023 IN LAND LOT 216 OF THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY TERRY M. SCARBOROUGH. REGISTERED SURVEYOR, DATED APRIL 6, 1992, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 34, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT AT EASTMAN, GEORGIA, PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT A POINT MARKED BY AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT IN THE CENTER OF A COUNTY UNPAVED ROAD KNOWN AS THE WILSON WOODARD ROAD A DISTANCE OF 770 FEET SOUTHWEST FROM ITS INTERSECTION WITH THE CENTER LINE OF THE RODDY TO EASTMAN HIGHWAY AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN SOUTH 33 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST 1236.90 FEET ALONG THE LINE OF LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF M.B. GRACE, LLC AND ALONG THE LINE OF SCOTT HONEYCUTT AND SHEILA HONEYCUTT TO A CORNER POINT MARKED BY AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 48 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 03 SECONDS WEST 1488.91 FEET ALONG THE LINE OF LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY SCOTT HONEYCUTT AND SHEILA HONEYCUTT AND ALONG THE LINE OF LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF STEVE CHASTAIN AND PATRICIA A. CHASTAIN TO A CORNER POINT MARKED BY AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 28 DEGREES 20 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 1256.50 FEET ALONG THE LINE OF LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF ROBERT D. SNYDER AND WAYNE D. SNYDER TO A CORNER POINT MARKED BY AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT; AND THENCE RUN NORTH 48 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 17 SECONDS EAST 1371.17 FEET ALONG THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT IN THE CENTER OF THE COUNTY UNPAVED ROAD KNOWN AS WILSON WOODARD ROAD TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THE FOREGOING DESCRIBED TRACT OF LAND IS THE SAME AS THAT CONVEYED FROM GARY HOLTON AND BARBARA F. HOLTON TO SHIRLEY A. THOMAS BY WARRANTY DEED DATED SEPTEMBER 27, 1985, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 186, PAGES 794-795, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given as provided by law).
The property will be sold for cash or certified funds and subject to any and all matters of record superior to said Security Deed, outstanding ad valorem taxes, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, easements against the property, if any, and subject to any unpaid water and waste bills that constitute liens against the property, whether due and payable or not yet due and payable. The sale will be conducted as set forth herein subject to (1) confirmation prior to the sale that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit prior to the sale of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Grantee reserves the right to sell the property in one parcel or as an entirety, or in such parcels as Grantee may elect, as permitted in the Security Deed.
The following information is being provided in accordance with O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2. Atlanta Postal Credit Union is the secured creditor under the Security Deed and loan being foreclosed. The following entity shall have full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the above-described Security Deed and associated Note on behalf of the secured creditor: Atlanta Postal Credit Union Attn: Foreclosures, 3900 Crown Road, Atlanta, GA 30380, (404) 768-4126. O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 states in pertinent part that, “nothing in this subsection shall be construed to require a secured creditor to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of a mortgage instrument.”
To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the property is known as: 1662 WILSON WOODARD, EASTMAN, GA 31023, and the party in possession of the property is DONNA M. SIKKING A/K/A DONNA SIKKING or her tenant or tenants.
ATLANTA POSTAL CREDIT UNION
as Attorney-in-Fact for
DONNA M. SIKKING
a/k/a DONNA SIKKING
THOMPSON, O’BRIEN, KEMP & NASUTI, P.C.
40 Technology Parkway South, Suite 300
Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30092
770-925-0111
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by JOSEPH PAYNE A/K/A JOEY PAYNE SR AND JANELLE B. PAYNE to COLONY BANK dated January 12, 2007 and recorded in Deed Book 580, Page 183, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the amount of FIFTY TWO THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FORTY NINE DOLLARS AND 96/100 ($52,549.96) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, WITHIN THE LEGAL HOURS OF SALE ON TUESDAY, 04/07/2020 the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 14 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT WHICH IS THE CENTER OF A COUNTY ROAD KNOWN AS GIDDENS ROAD, SAID POINT BEING LOCATED 420 FEET NORTHEAST OF THE INTERSECTION OF SAID SOUTHEAST LOT LINE AND THE NORTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY, SAID POINT BEING THE EAST CORNER OF LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF MRS. GUSSIE HAMBRICK, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LOT LINE IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 119 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES AND RUNNING IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 185 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES AND RUNNING IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 119 FEET TO A NORTHERLY CORNER OF LANDS OF MRS. GUSSIE HAMBRICK; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES AND RUNNING ALONG SAID HAMBRICK LANDS IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 185 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID TRACT CONTAINING ONE-HALF (1/2) ACRE, MORE OR LESS; SAID PROPERTY BEING BOUNDED NOW OR FORMERLY AS FOLLOWS: ON THE NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST BY LANDS OF L. B. PACE ESTATE, AND ON THE SOUTHWEST BY LANDS OF NOW OR FORMERLY MRS. GUSSIE HAMBRICK, AND ON THE SOUTHEAST BY THE SOUTHEAST LOT LINE, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED BY THURMAN DUNLAP TO JACK PAYNE BY DEED DATED JANUARY 9, 1956 AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 100, PAGE 441; AND BEING ALSO THE SAME PROPERTY AS WAS CONVEYED BY JACK PAYNE TO MRS. NELLIE MAE WILLIAMSON BY DEED DATED FEBRUARY 2, 1966, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 104, PAGE 403 OF DODGE COUNTY RECORDS.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Security Deed and by law, including attorneys’ fees (notice of intent to collect attorneys’ fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is JOSEPH PAYNE A/K/A JOEY PAYNE SR AND JANELLE B. PAYNE or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: COLONY BANK; P.O. BOX 1186; THOMASTON, GEORGIA 30286 OR CALL 706-647-6601. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A.§44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require Colony Bank to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 28th day of February, 2020.
Colony Bank
AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
Joseph Payne a/k/a
Joey Payne Sr and Janelle B. Payne
WOLFSON & OSMUS LLC
Attorneys at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 578435
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by CECIL JOE JOHNSON AND MARY ROSE R JOHNSON to CITIFINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., dated September 11, 2007, recorded in Deed Book 586, Page 7, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to GREENWICH REVOLVING TRUST by assignment recorded in Deed Book 868, Page 278, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of FORTY-ONE THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED THIRTY-SIX AND 98/100 DOLLARS ($41,936.98), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN APRIL, 2020, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
GREENWICH REVOLVING TRUST BY WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Owner Trustee is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: FAY SERVICING, LLC, 425 S. FINANCIAL PLACE, SUITE 2000, CHICAGO, IL 60605, 800-495-7166.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is CECIL JOE JOHNSON and MARY ROSE R JOHNSON or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 612 CONGO LANE SE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
GREENWICH REVOLVING TRUST BY WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE
as Attorney in Fact for
CECIL JOE JOHNSON and MARY ROSE R JOHNSON
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, GA 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LOT OF LAND NO. 38 IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY GEORGIA, AND BEING A PART OF THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY KNOWN AS PEABODY HEIGHTS EXTENSION AND BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 4 IN BLOCK D AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY CAREY E. TREADWELL, ON DECEMBER 16, 1973, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 14, PAGE 191, AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN.
BEING THE SAME FEE SIMPLE PROPERTY CONVEYED BY DEED FROM CHESTER L. SAUNDERS TO CECIL JOE JOHNSON and MARY ROSE R. JOHNSON JOINT TENANTS, DATED 06/21/1978 RECORDED ON 06/21/1978 IN BOOK 154, PAGE 461 IN DODGE County RECORDS, STATE OF GA.
MR/mtj 4/7/20
Our file no. 5869420 - FT18
NAME CHANGE
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA
DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that RONALD EDWARD DANIELS, the undersigned attorney at law, filed a petition to the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, on the 4th day of February 2020 praying for a change in the name of PEYTON NICOLE SHEFFIELD to LEO JOSEPH SHEFFIELD. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
Dated February 4, 2020.
DANIELS LAW LLC
/s/Ronald Edward Daniels
RONALD EDWARD DANIELS
Georgia Bar No.: 540854
Counsel for Petitioner
P.O. BOX 4939
Eastman, GA 31023
478.227.7331 (t)
478.352.0173 (f)
ron@dlawllc.com
rondanielslaw.com
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: NOVIAN LOCKETT
Civil Action File No. 20V-8855
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that NOVIAN LOCKETT, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 21st day of FEBRUARY 2020, praying for a change in the name from NOVIAN LOCKETT to NOVIAN CARR.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 21st day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
NOVIAN LOCKETT
Petitioner
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF THELMA D. ROGERS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9288
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
EVELYN ROGERS JESSUP has petitioned for EVELYN ROGERS JESSUP to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of THELMA D. ROGERS, deceased of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 1, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections.
All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filing, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
JUDGE OF THE PROBATE COURT
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
