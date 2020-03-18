PRESTON Anthony “TONY” SPIRES
Antioch #2 Baptist Church Member
Preston Anthony “Tony” Spires, age 75, of Eastman, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Serenity Place Hospice in Dublin.
Stokes Southerland Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
TAWANA GIDDENS BLANKENSHIP
Shear Happenings Owner
Tawana Giddens Blankenship, age 71, of Eastman, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
Stokes Southerland Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
RONALD “GODDY” ROLAND
Lifelong Dodge County Resident
Ronald “Goddy” Roland, age 86, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Dodge County Hospital. Funeral services were held Thursday, March 5, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Mathis Funeral Home. Interment was private and held at Pleasant Olive Cemetery in Chester.
Mathis Funeral Home of Cochran was in charge of arrangements.
MITCHELL MCGUOIRK
Retired Military
Mitchell McGuoirk, 75, died Friday, March 13, 2020.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Centerville First Baptist Church.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory of Warner Robins was in charge of arrangements.
Updated: Obituaries
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)