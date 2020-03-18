By Joey Marchant
For the first time this season, we had a beautiful week of weather that did not interfere with baseball practice or scheduled games. However, a new obstacle has arisen. The COVID-19 virus has made its way to Georgia. On Thursday March 12th, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), “strongly recommended” that Georgia high schools suspend all sports activities for the next two weeks. According to GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines, this recommendation was the result of Governor Brian Kemp’s earlier press conference, in which he recommended all schools close for two weeks.
At that time, the ball was left in the court of the Dodge County School System. All sports competitions with other schools were immediately postponed. However, at that time, the team could still practice. The ability to practice ended when Dodge County Schools opted to close indefinitely on March 16th. Later that day, Governor Kemp issued an executive order closing all schools through March 31st. That is where we currently stand.
Dodge County baseball season is postponed
Wednesday, March 18. 2020
Now let us look back at the action on the field. Dodge hosted West Laurens on March 9th. West Laurens sent its ace Bradley Wilson to the mound. He is committed to play collegiately for Mississippi State. Wilson’s Perfect Game Baseball profile shows his fastball has been clocked at 90 miles per hour. I would estimate he was around 88 mile per hour for this game as I watched him pitch Friday at Jeff Davis where he was clocked at 88. He kept his fastball down against Dodge and used a nice curveball to keep the Dodge lineup off balance. Parker Dixon got the only hit off Wilson for Dodge as he stroked a double over the head of the West Laurens centerfielder. Davis Marchant squared Wilson up twice, but was robbed of a hit both times when West Laurens made nice defensive plays. Noah Mincey had an infield hit off Tyler Franks who relieved Wilson. Other than that, there was no Dodge offense of which to speak. Brendan O’Connor started on the mound for Dodge where he made his fifth appearance in as many Dodge games. O’Connor pitched four and one-third (4 1/3) innings surrendering five runs, all earned, on six hits. He walked two and struck out one. Garrett Durden relieved O’Connor. Durden pitched one and two-thirds (1 2/3) innings allowing three hits. He was charged with two runs allowed, both earned. He walked one batter and hit one batter. Noah Mincey relieved Durden. Mincey pitched one inning allowing two runs on two hits while walking one batter. West Laurens defeated Dodge 9-0.
Dodge hosted Bleckley County on March 10th. Landin Crummey started on the mound for Dodge and pitched well. Crummey breezed through the first three innings. Meanwhile, Dodge blew a golden opportunity to take and early lead in the second inning. Davis Marchant led off with a base hit to centerfield. Noah Mincey followed with a base hit to right field. Brodie Woodard laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to second and third. Coach Herring called for the suicide squeeze, but Dodge could not get the bunt down in fair territory. A strikeout and a fly out ended the threat for Dodge, as the game remained scoreless. This failure to score would loom large at the end of the game.
Bleckley took a lead in the fourth. Crummey struck out two Royals to start the inning, but then allowed a walk to Steven Knighton. Royals’ pitcher Brodie Little helped himself with a double down the right field line driving in Knighton. Bleckley led 1-0.
Bleckley added to the lead in the fifth. Crummey gave up a leadoff hit. The next batter sacrificed. Another base hit put runners at the corners. The next batter bunted. Catcher Parker Hardin fielded the bunt and tried to look the runner back at third before throwing to first not in time. The bases were loaded. Jack Fernandez got a sacrifice fly to score a run. Knighton then reached on an error allowing a run to score. Bleckley led 3-0.
Dodge tried to rally late. Parker Dixon walked to lead off the bottom of the sixth. Marchant grounded out to first advancing Dixon to second. Noah Mincey had an infield hit, and the third baseman threw the ball away in an attempt to get Mincey at first allowing Dixon to score the first Dodge run. Bleckley led 3-1.
Crummey led off the bottom of the seventh with a base hit. Seth Cossett came in as a pinch runner. Lowery walked. Brendan O’Connor hit into a fielder’s choice giving Dodge runners at the corners with one out. Garrett Durden hit a sacrifice fly to score Cosset. However, the rally came up short as Dodge fell to Bleckley County by a final score of 3-2. The loss dropped Dodge to a record of 6-4 (2-1 in Region).
Crummey pitched five and two-thirds (5 2/3) innings allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits. He struck out seven batters and walked three batters. Andrew Lowery relieved Crummey pitching one and one-third (1 1/3) innings allowing no runs or hits.
Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Noah Mincey was two for three. Davis Marchant was one for three. Landin Crummey was one for three. Andrew Lowery was one for two with a walk.
Dodge was scheduled to travel to Bleckley County on March 13th to take on the Royals in a huge region contest. Bleckley had used their best pitcher Brodie Little in its earlier win. He was most likely unavailable for the rematch. Bleckley was coming off a nine-inning game against Mary Persons on March 13th. Dodge on the other hand was scheduled to start its ace Andrew Lowery who worked less than two innings in the first game and was ready to go. However, Dodge made the decision not to play this game in light of the GHSA recommendation.
According to the GHSA, it will have a further announcement on March 27th concerning its plan for the remainder of 2020. I hope that the GHSA appreciates the years of work put in by the players in preparing for this year. My heart particularly goes out to the seniors participating for the last time. I hope that the GHSA will not make a rash decision to throw away the post season like the NCAA did to its athletes. A high school senior cannot stick round with another year of eligibility. However, the reality is that we do not know when schools will reopen. The more time that passes, the chance that the entire baseball season is cancelled increases. State playoffs were scheduled to begin April 22nd.
We will be back next week with any updates.
