Wednesday, March 18. 2020
While coaching at Ole Miss, opportunistic Tommy Tuberville denied looking at other coaching jobs, stating “They’ll have to carry me out of here in a pine box.” Two days later he left to coach at Auburn.
Tuberville has a considerable net worth, owns several houses in Florida and Alabama and apparently contributed nothing to Donald Trump’s campaign, yet got Trump’s endorsement - bad move DJT.
Savvy writer John Derbyshire (VDare.com and JohnDerbyshire.com) describes Tuberville as an “Open Borders RINO.” Jeff Sessions calls him “Florida Man,” an apt description. Tuberville is easy to manipulate, as he proved when he supported the ban on Confederate flags in the football stadium at Ole Miss. 
“One of the biggest black marks against Donald Trump is his despicable treatment of Jeff Sessions…What you can’t dispute is that Trump has been conducting a low, mean, spiteful personal vendetta against one of his earliest and most loyal supporters.”
John Derbyshire on VDare.com  3-11-20
If I lived in Alabama I would vote for Jeff Sessions in the March 31 runoff. He has a proven voting record and a good one. His opponent is a big question mark.
Time zips by. How old are these ladies now? Juanita Broaddrick (Juanita Broaddrick.com) is 77; Kathleen Willey, 73; Gennifer Flowers, 70; Linda Tripp, 70; Paula Jones, 53, Monica Lewinsky, 46.
“Schmuckie Schumer only cares about Schmuckie Schumer, and make NO mistake…he cares a LOT.”
Rico on TheoSpark.net  6-23-18
“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freedom of speech.”
Benjamin Franklin
Always be careful with your vote. Slow Joe Biden has been on the public payroll all his adult life, first elected to the U.S. Senate when he was age 30 in 1972.

Vietnam has been a longtime Democrat mistake. By December 1961 we were spending a million dollars per day in aid to South Vietnam’s 200,000 man army. By March 1964 we were up to 2 million dollars per day and worse was the horrendous loss of life over the many years we were there.  In the past century we’ve had four wars. All four started under five liberal Democrat presidents: Wilson, Roosevelt, Truman, Kennedy and Johnson.
Rest in Peace retired California State Senator H.L. “Bill” Richardson, age 92. Bill was the founder of Gun Owners Of America (GunOwners.org). 
“The only no-compromise gun lobby in Washington”
Dr. Ron Paul  (R–Texas) Dr. Paul’s toll-free
message number is 1-888-322-1414
WeeklyWorldNews.com, my favorite news source is no longer in print but is free on the Internet, as factual and reliable as before.
“Biden – the last man standing and he’s wobbling all over the place.”
Bud on WFLAOrlando.com
That’s where I go from 6 to 9 a.m.: WFLAOrlando.com great show, listen from anywhere on the Internet.
“‘Stereotypes’ may contain sound sociology.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
“Reminder to Donald Trump -ALL illegals are criminals!”
John Lillpop
Bumper sticker of the day: Obamacare Doesn’t Care.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
