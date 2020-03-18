Dear editor,
Today we return to Capitol Hill for Crossover Day. We will be in session until midnight as Crossover Day is the last day we can pass bills from our chamber and have enough time for the bill to go through the legislative process on the Senate side prior to our day 40 deadline.
In addition to our regularly scheduled session last week, our Georgia Secretary of State also hosted qualifying week for the upcoming election cycle. After much prayer, consideration and family discussion, I have decided not to seek re-election as your representative within the Georgia General Assembly.
I cannot tell you what an honor it has been over the years to serve our home community. Growing up, I never imagined that I would have the chance to do so, but by the grace of God, I was granted that privilege. Our family sincerely appreciates the guidance, wisdom and much needed prayers so many have lent over the years and we are grateful to have gained your unwavering support. So, thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for the wonderful blessing of allowing me to serve you and our home during my time in the Georgia General Assembly.
I will remain your representative until January of 2021, at which point your new representative will be sworn into office. Casey and I plan to continue our service in the community in the future and we look forward to spending more time with all of you while doing so.
Please, if you need anything at all, let me know. Thank you for your continued support and much needed prayers. It is an honor to serve you.
Jimmy Pruett
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)