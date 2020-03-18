Dodge County baseball season is postponed

By Joey Marchant
For the first time this season, we had a beautiful week of weather that did not interfere with baseball practice or scheduled games. However, a new obstacle has arisen. The COVID-19 virus has made its way to Georgia. On Thursday March 12th, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), “strongly recommended” that Georgia high schools suspend all sports activities for the next two weeks. According to GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines, this recommendation was the result of Governor Brian Kemp’s earlier press conference, in which he recommended all schools close for two weeks.
At that time, the ball was left in the court of the Dodge County School System. All sports competitions with other schools were immediately postponed. However, at that time, the team could still practice. The ability to practice ended when Dodge County Schools opted to close indefinitely on March 16th. Later that day, Governor Kemp issued an executive order closing all schools through March 31st. That is where we currently stand.
Now let us look back at the action on the field. Dodge hosted West Laurens on March 9th. West Laurens sent its ace Bradley Wilson to the mound. He is committed to play collegiately for Mississippi State. Wilson’s Perfect Game Baseball profile shows his fastball has been clocked at 90 miles per hour. I would estimate he was around 88 mile per hour for this game as I watched him pitch Friday at Jeff Davis where he was clocked at 88. He kept his fastball down against Dodge and used a nice curveball to keep the Dodge lineup off balance. Parker Dixon got the only hit off Wilson for Dodge as he stroked a double over the head of the West Laurens centerfielder. Davis Marchant squared Wilson up twice, but was robbed of a hit both times when West Laurens made nice defensive plays. Noah Mincey had an infield hit off Tyler Franks who relieved Wilson. Other than that, there was no Dodge offense of which to speak. Brendan O’Connor started on the mound for Dodge where he made his fifth appearance in as many Dodge games. O’Connor pitched four and one-third (4 1/3) innings surrendering five runs, all earned, on six hits. He walked two and struck out one. Garrett Durden relieved O’Connor. Durden pitched one and two-thirds (1 2/3) innings allowing three hits. He was charged with two runs allowed, both earned. He walked one batter and hit one batter. Noah Mincey relieved Durden. Mincey pitched one inning allowing two runs on two hits while walking one batter. West Laurens defeated Dodge 9-0.
Dodge hosted Bleckley County on March 10th. Landin Crummey started on the mound for Dodge and pitched well. Crummey breezed through the first three innings. Meanwhile, Dodge blew a golden opportunity to take and early lead in the second inning. Davis Marchant led off with a base hit to centerfield. Noah Mincey followed with a base hit to right field. Brodie Woodard laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to second and third. Coach Herring called for the suicide squeeze, but Dodge could not get the bunt down in fair territory. A strikeout and a fly out ended the threat for Dodge, as the game remained scoreless. This failure to score would loom large at the end of the game.
Dodge County baseball season is postponed
