Dodge schools closed indefinately

Due to the Coronavirus Dodge County schools are closed indefinitely as of Tuesday, March 17, according to interim school superintendent Rex Hodges. Hodges told members of the school board at a called meeting on March 16 that after a week of closing, they would reassess the situation and go from there.
This closure will apply to all school-related events, practices competitions and activities. Please know that there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in the middle Georgia area at this time. The concern and precaution results from the lack of test kits for the virus in the county.
He also stated that when the school had been told that it was safe, then he would set a resume date. He said that the object of closing the school was to not have a large group of people together at one time.
Teachers will work from home, but can go to school buildings as needed. The custodial and maintenance staff will continue to work.
Transportation will work their normal hours and will be providing food to those in need. The schedule for food distribution is as follows, according to school board chairman Jessie Mincey.
* Emergency feeding service begins Wednesday, March 18th.
* Breakfast and lunch will be served.
* FREE to ANY child age 18 or younger
* Meals will be delivered by the regular daily bus route running daily from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
* Drive-thru Grab n’ Go meals will be issued at Dodge County High School from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. daily.
If you do not ride a bus and would like meals, please come down to the street and the bus will stop, or contact Dena Barrows at dbarrows@dodge.k12.ga.us to be added to the daily route.
School principals and assistant principals will be at the schools from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon daily. Parapros will be at the schools as needed.
Hodges stated that the most important thing was for people to “use common sense”.
The district would like to reiterate this is not a vacation or school holiday. This precautionary measure should be taken seriously by all students and families in our district.
