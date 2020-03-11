Classifieds

120
LAND FOR SALE
TWO LOTS IN TRIPP’S SUBDIVISION. One lot has water frontage for $65,000.00 and one lot is road frontage for $45,000.00. Call 478-231-2020 for more information.
125
LAND FOR RENT
FARM LAND FOR RENT: 100 acres in Dodge County. Call 404-276-7691 for more information.
200
HOMES FOR RENT
ATTENTION MIDDLE GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF AVIATION STUDENTS: 4 bedroom house available for rent. Call 478-278-8665 for more information.
220
MOBILE HOMES FOR RENT
TWO BEDROOM two bath in Dodge County. Quiet and peaceful with fishing pond. Application and references required. Call 229-457-2426 for more information.
410
HELP WANTED
NOW HIRING Local company looking for Electrician/Appliance Repair Technician. Please call 478-231-8769 if interested.
520
FREE
FREE PUPPIES: Three girls and one boy. Shots and wormed. Call or text 478-230-5365.
600
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at 478-285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. 478-231-8176
700
FOR SALE
Cannon mg2120 scanner, copier, printer. Color, black/white, plain paper or photo paper. New $159.99. Used very little. Asking $50.00. Can be seen at the Mid-State Shoppers’ Guide or call 478-934-6047 for more information.
CANNON IMAGE RUNNER 2200. Two paper cassettes. Actual meter count 261,457. No Warranty. Sold as is. $300.00. Perfect for small business or church. Can be seen at the Mid State Shoppers’ Guide. Must be picked up.
800
AUTOMOTIVE
2002 FORD EXPLORER XLT SPORT trac pickup, 150K miles, serviced regularly and has good tires. Asking $4,200.00. For more information call 478-374-5639.
