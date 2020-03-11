TIMOTHY LLOYD “TIM” ROBINSON
Lifelong farmer and truck driver
Timothy Lloyd “Tim” Robinson, age 55, of Eastman, died Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Stokes Southerland Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
EDWARD
ALLEN “ED” YZENSKI
River Church Member
Edward Allen “Ed” Yzenski, age 59, of Eastman died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Dodge County Hospital.
Stokes Southerland Funeral Homes was in charge of the arrangements.
MILDRED
Bernice MOORE
Retired Bookkeeper
Mildred Bernice Graham Moore, age 91, of Chauncey, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Heart of Georgia Nursing Home in Eastman.
Stokes Southerland Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
MARK
PURVIS
Retired Husgavarna Employee
Mark Purvis, age 50, of Eastman passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at his residence.
Hardy-Towns Funeral Home in Eastman was in charge of the arrangements.
TIFFANY E. MIZELL
Licensed Practical Nurse
Tiffany E. Mizell,was born June 9, 1974 in Eastman to Tunis Mizell and Felton Hilburn and has passed away
Hamilton Burch Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
WILLIAM BROOKS
JESSUP, Sr.
Real Estate Business Owner
William Brooks Jessup, Sr., 83 of St. Simons Island, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at Hospice of The Golden Isles.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
SUSAN RENEE SHADIX
Retired Teacher
Susan Renee Shadix, age 61, of Hawkinsville died March 4, 2020, at Regency Hospital in Macon.
Hardy-Towns Funeral Home of Eastman is in charge of the arrangements.
Obituaries
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)