Dodge sweeps Dublin in doubleheader

By Joey Marchant
Dodge kicked off the 3AA Region schedule by taking two games from Dublin last week in what should be the last time we see these two old rivals play on the diamond for a while. The baseball rivalry between the two towns dates back to at least 1898. Dublin High has a proud baseball history. The fence at Bush Perry Field is adorned with the names of several former college and professional players from Dublin High as well as recognition of several Region Championship teams. However, as kids have fled the City School District in favor of Laurens County Schools, enrollment has dwindled and many of the Dublin High athletic programs have suffered. Dublin Baseball has not posted a winning season since 2015. With Dublin dropping down to the Single A classification, there is no reason for Dodge and Dublin to continue playing in baseball as these matchups do nothing to challenge Dodge. This is my personal opinion only. We will see what happens. I am sure the rivalry will continue in football and basketball.
The coaches worked hard to get these games in. Dodge was scheduled to travel to Dublin on March 3rd and host Dublin on March 6th. Due to the weather forecast for the week, the first game was relocated to Dodge and moved up a day to March 2nd. Light rain started to move in just as the first game was supposed to start. However, the light rain moved through leaving just enough of a window to complete the game before three days of heavy rain moved in.
Landin Crummey started on the mound for Dodge seeking to put behind him the uncharacteristic lack of control that plagued him in his last relief appearance against Crisp County. Crummey did that to some degree as he pitched five and one-third (5 1/3) hitless innings while striking out 12 Irish batters. Crummey did issue 5 walks. Crummey may well have completed the no hitter as he had a pitch count in the high eighties, but there was no sense in stressing his arm this early in the season after he had pitched in relief two days earlier.
Brendan O’Connor continued to be a great table setter for Dodge as he led off with a walk. Garrett Durden also walked. Cole Cranford continued to swing a hot bat as he singled to right field to load the bases. Noah Mincey drew a walk to drive in O’Connor and give Dodge a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately, Dodge was unable to break the game open as the next two batters filed out leaving the bases loaded. Dodge added two more runs in the third inning. Cranford reached on a throwing error by the third baseman and ended up on third on the play courtesy of a throwing error by the first baseman. Noah Mincey reached on an error by the shortstop as Cranford had to hold at third. Davis Marchant hit a fly ball on the infield that should have been easily caught but was allowed to drop. Mincey was forced out at second on the play as he had to assume the ball would be caught. Likewise Cranford remained at third. Davis Marchant stole second, and Dublin foolishly threw to second allowing Cranford to trot home easily from third. Marchant advanced to third on a wild pitch. Crummey drew a walk. Cossett came in as a courtesy runner for Crummey. Cossett intentionally broke for second early to try and draw a throw from the pitcher, which worked as planned. Meanwhile, Marchant trotted home from third. Dodge led 3-0.
Dodge scored gain in the fourth when O’Connor had a base hit. He moved to second on a botched pickoff attempt. Brodie Woodard hit a fly ball to left field allowing O’Connor to tag and advance to third. Garrett Durden drove him in with a single giving Dodge a 4-0 lead.
Dodge added to the lead in the fifth. Mincey hit a routine fly ball to left, which the left fielder dropped allowing the hustling Mincey to make it into second base standing. Mincey advanced to third on a passed ball and was driven home by a sacrifice fly from Crummey. Dodge led 5-0.
Dodge scored its final run in the sixth. Woodard led off with a walk. Garrett Durden reached on an error. Cranford grounded out to advance the runners to second and third. Mincey reached on an error allowing Woodard to score. Dodge led 6-0.
Crummey was removed after allowing a one out walk in the sixth. O’Connor came on in relief. The first batter he faced was called out for interfering with the Catcher Parker Hardin as he was attempting to throw out the runner stealing second base. O’Connor struck out the next batter to retire the Irish in the sixth. The Irish did manage to score three runs in the bottom of the seventh to make the final margin 6-3 Dodge County. With all the help from Dublin, this game should not have been close. Dodge could manage only four hits in the game.
Dodge sweeps Dublin in doubleheader
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)