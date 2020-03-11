TRUMP the media 2020

Remember “one for 49 John” Kasich – he won only his own state, reminds Trump Republican Corey Lewandowski.
Donald Trump is the anti-media man and his strategy is working. The politicians big media praise are the ones we should reject.
Bumper sticker of the day: TRUMP the media 2020.
Liz Warren quits the race. Donald Trump is now the youngest candidate in the race, except Tulsi Gabbard, whose campaign is dormant. TheLibertyDaily.com says, “Pocahontas Surrenders.”
Maybe Liz was staying in the race just to get rid of Mike Bloomberg. Mini Mike has now left the building and Liz quickly followed, being no longer needed.
Virginia Democrats pass gun control in the legislature; gun sales surge.
Mayor Pete “told a woman in Iowa – on camera, to her face, if she’s pro-life she has no home in the party.”
Curtis Stigall on Townhall.com  3-5-20
Curtis Stigall adds in the same column: “Socialism softly sold is what the Democrats have done well for years.”
“Trump has a killer instinct. Bernie is just a Ben and Jerry’s Revolutionist.”
Mark Steyn on the Rush Limbaugh
show.  Steynonline.com
Trump does have fine political instincts, especially for a first-time candidate. Maybe this year makes him a second time candidate. Compare him to Newt Gingrich, who has been around for many years and still makes mistakes because of his goofy streak, sort of like the Bush crowd. Goofiness runs in the Bush family.
Mark Steyn says Crazy Joe will dispose of Bernie quickly unless Bernie hangs Biden’s Ukranian corruption around his neck. Bernie should do so.  

“I saw a man with ‘Broncos Tickets, $20’, so I said, ‘I’ll take two’. As I pulled out my wallet he handed me two tickets and $40.”
Pepy.com  3-11-18
Name of the week: Afshan Hameeduddin, M.D. female – I’d have guessed male. 22 years experience in family medicine.
Harvard has a separate graduation ceremony for black students. “What if you’re half white? Do you go to both ceremonies?”
Dennis Prager
California is now the Iowa of the Pacific Coast with votes still being counted, says Alan Spector on WFLAOrlando.com - great show 6-9 a.m. – listen on the Internet. I listen every day.
“When liberals clamor for ‘diversity,’ they don’t necessarily mean they are ready to tolerate actual disagreement.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
