Remember “one for 49 John” Kasich – he won only his own state, reminds Trump Republican Corey Lewandowski.
Donald Trump is the anti-media man and his strategy is working. The politicians big media praise are the ones we should reject.
Bumper sticker of the day: TRUMP the media 2020.
Liz Warren quits the race. Donald Trump is now the youngest candidate in the race, except Tulsi Gabbard, whose campaign is dormant. TheLibertyDaily.com says, “Pocahontas Surrenders.”
Maybe Liz was staying in the race just to get rid of Mike Bloomberg. Mini Mike has now left the building and Liz quickly followed, being no longer needed.
Virginia Democrats pass gun control in the legislature; gun sales surge.
Mayor Pete “told a woman in Iowa – on camera, to her face, if she’s pro-life she has no home in the party.”
Curtis Stigall on Townhall.com 3-5-20
Curtis Stigall adds in the same column: “Socialism softly sold is what the Democrats have done well for years.”
“Trump has a killer instinct. Bernie is just a Ben and Jerry’s Revolutionist.”
Mark Steyn on the Rush Limbaugh
show. Steynonline.com
Trump does have fine political instincts, especially for a first-time candidate. Maybe this year makes him a second time candidate. Compare him to Newt Gingrich, who has been around for many years and still makes mistakes because of his goofy streak, sort of like the Bush crowd. Goofiness runs in the Bush family.
Mark Steyn says Crazy Joe will dispose of Bernie quickly unless Bernie hangs Biden’s Ukranian corruption around his neck. Bernie should do so.
TRUMP the media 2020
