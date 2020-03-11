Dear editor:
As a retired police officer, fire fighter/EMT, I have seen firsthand trauma and infected people with of sickness of diseases.
So for me personally, I am unusually unconcerned with the hectic and breathless news reports of the next pandemic that are supposed to wipe out the planet. Every year, like Ebola, or SARS, despite the fact that our own regular old boring flu has killed 40 kids in this past season.
However, there are some differences going on here with the Corona-virus that prompted me to write this opinion letter of mine. I don’t believe this is a world killer either. But in less than a few weeks we are seeing some significant points with this one particular virus, and that is, the apparent ability to enter both cold blooded and warm blooded host (animals) and pass from one to another. i.e. it’s been reported that highly venomous snakes in China may be the original vector.
The snake inherently hunts bats, and it’s believed that some of the people who were originally infected with this virus got it from eating live bats and the snakes in that geographic region of China. It’s not uncommon for dangerous diseases to spread from these animals to humans in bush markets.
Then of course, some of these people enter the United States illegally. There’s an old maxim here: “You reap what you sow”. America, for about 20 years now, has been letting in every undesirable human being from all over the world, and with the illegals jumping the border with no consequences.
America, you now will receive the same problem you created in letting in these heathens. Of course, it’s the politically correct thing to do now. And may I add too, it’s future Democrat vote.
Now since Georgia is overwhelmingly “Blue” Democrat voter base, I suggest that you buy out bleach and surgical masks off the shelves at Walmart; your time is near my friends.
TSGT. Joseph L Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret.
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)