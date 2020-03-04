Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
With utmost sincerity, I thank you Dodge County, for your continued support and trust to serve you over the past 30 years.
You have allowed me to serve your children as a paraprofessional, teacher, coach, assistant principal, and principal. It has truly been an honor. We have a great school system with great administrators, teachers, students, and parents. You all have made my career wonderful and memorable.
Thank you to the faculty, staff, and students that I have had the opportunity to work with and serve over the years. I wish our school system continued blessings and success. We have a strong school system as well as community and my prayer is that we all continue to make it stronger.
I could not have experienced such a successful and blessed career without all of your prayers and support. Thank you for your kind words, cards, thoughts, prayers, gifts, phone calls, visits, and well wishes over the years. It makes me proud to be part of the loving community that we live in.
As I enter into retirement and the next level of awesome adventures I pray that God continues to bless Our Community and Our School System.
Elvis Davis
