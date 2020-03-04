Dodge defeats Crisp County and Dublin

By Joey Marchant
After having a game at Vidalia rained out, Dodge traveled to Cordele on February 29th for a doubleheader with Crisp County High and Southland Academy of Americus. It was a beautiful day, but the wind was terribly strong and affected the play on the field at times.
Dodge got off to a good start against Crisp as Brendan O’Connor led off the game with a single to right field. Brodie Woodard got down a sacrifice bunt, but with the first baseman charging, the second baseman was late rotating over to cover first and could not handle the throw from the pitcher. Garrett Durden hit a sacrifice fly to score O’Connor from third. Parker Dixon hit into what should have been a fielder’s choice, but the second baseman did not have his foot on the bag when he received the throw leaving Woodard safe at second and Dixon safe at first. Andrew Lowery later served a single into right field scoring both Woodard and Dixon. Dodge led 3-0.
Lowery pitched another great game as he went 5 scoreless innings striking out 7 and giving up 1 hit and 1 walk. Lowery has now pitched 19 innings and given up only 1 earned run giving him a miniscule ERA of 0.3684.
Dodge added a run in the fourth. Garrett Durden led off with a base hit by a diving third baseman. Dixon grounded out advancing Durden to second base. Noah Mincey doubled, but Durden had to hold at third. Lowery got down a suicide squeeze bunt, and Durden was safe at the plate sliding under the tag. Dodge led 4-0.
Dodge added to the lead in the fifth. Griffin Durden and Davis Marchant each drew walks to start the inning. Landin Crummey would hit a sacrifice fly to score Durden. O’Connor would hit a sacrifice fly to score Marchant. Dodge led 6-0, and it appeared the Indians were headed for an easy victory. However, the wheels were about to come off for Dodge.
In the top of the sixth, after Garrett Durden reached on an error and Dixon singled, Lowery got down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners. As Lowery hustled down the line, he appeared to tweak something. It is unclear if the decision had already been made to pull Lowery off the mound and save him for the region schedule starting this week, but he was definitely done pitching now.
Crummey came in from right field to start the bottom of the sixth on the mound as Lowery replaced him in right. Crummey just didn’t have good command on this day. Garrett Durden came in to relieve Crummey, and he struggled as well. By the time the inning was over, Dodge had issued 7 walks and hit another batter in the inning allowing the Cougars to close the gap to 6-4 without a single hit recorded in the inning. Dodge could have easily squandered the entire lead, but with the bases loaded and one out, Durden got a sharp ground ball to Dixon who fielded it and alertly stepped on third base for the second out before firing across the diamond to complete the double play at first base.
Dodge got some much needed insurance in the top of the seventh. Bases on balls were now the order of the day as Parker Hardin, O’Connor and Woodard all walked to load the bases. Garrett Durden then walked to score Cole Cranford who had entered as a courtesy runner for Hardin. Dixon grounded out to shortstop to drive in O’Connor giving Dodge an 8-4 lead.

Garrett Durden remained on the mound to start the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Durden gave up a base hit to right field. Durden hit the next batter. The following batter reached on an error to load the bases. That was followed by a fly ball to right that sailed over the head of Roper Weathersbee who had come in to relieve the ailing Lowery. Durden would then get a ground ball back to the mound, and he was able to throw to Hardin for the force out at the plate. Durden then hit another batter to drive in a run. Eventually, O’Connor came in to try to save it for Dodge with the tying run at third and the winning run at second for Crisp. He got a ground ball to shortstop where Woodard fielded it cleanly and appeared to take something off his throw to first, which almost fell short. However, Mincey was able to fall forward and somehow keep his foot on the bag at first while receiving the throw for the final out. Dodge had held on to win 8-7.
Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Brendan O’Connor was 2 for 4 with a double, 1 RBI and 2 runs scored. Garrett Durden was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. Andrew Lowery was 2 for 2 with 3 RBI. Brodie Woodard was 1 for 3 with a walk and 1 run scored. Parker Dixon was 1 for 4 with a walk, 1 RBI and 1 run scored. Noah Mincey was 1 for 4 with a double.
In the second game, Dodge faced Southland Academy of Americus. Brodie Woodard started on the mound for Dodge and pitched well. Woodard went five and two thirds (5 2/3) innings giving up 4 runs on 10 hits. He walked 2 and struck out 2. Only two of Woodard’s hits went for extra bases. Several were bloopers. Two of the runs scored when Garrett Durden had a blooper knocked out of his glove by a charging Landin Crummey. Dodge was fortunate no one was injured on that play. The wind was so fierce that one of the hits occurred when a ball was popped up high in foul territory near the third base dugout and blew all the way back into fair territory hitting the ground between third base and shortstop.
Brendan O’Connor pitched one and one third (1 1/3) scoreless innings in relief. Dodge could manage only five hits and trailed 4-0 going to the bottom of the seventh. A late Dodge rally fell short. Griffin Durden walked. Kade Harpe had a base hit to right field. O’Connor walked to load the bases. Noah Mincey walked to plate Durden. Garrett Durden walked to plate Harpe, but the rally ended there with the tying run left at second base as Dodge lost 4-2.
Leading hitters for Dodge were as follows: Brodie Woodard was 2 for 4. Kade Harpe was 2 for 3 with 1 run scored. Parker Dixon was 1 for 4.
Dodge defeated Dublin 6-3 on March 2nd. Game recap will appear in next week’s newspaper.
Dodge’s record now stands at 5 wins and 2 losses. Dodge is scheduled to host Fitzgerald on March 4th weather permitting. Dodge will travel to Dublin on March 6th. The home stand continues next week with games against West Laurens on March 9th and Bleckley County on March 10th. Come out and support the Indians. For those who cannot attend, all games are broadcast on Wolf Country 97.5 FM
