Legals 03-04-20

CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
NOTICE OF
INCORPORATION
Notice is given that article of incorporation which that will incorporate KINGDOM BUILDERS CHESTER, have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is location at 311 Walker School Road; Chester, Georgia 31014 and its initial registered agent at such address is ERNEST LAWSON, JR.
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: WILMER CURTIS JONES SR.
All creditors of the Estate of WILMER CURTIS JONES SR., late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 12th day of February, 2020.
EXECUTOR: DEBBIE MULLIS
500 Highland Lakes Drive
Eastman, Georgia 31023
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman, GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JOYCE JACQUELENE JONES, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 6th day of February, 2020.
RICHARD M. JONES
P.O. Box 4365
Eastman, GA 31023
Executor, Estate of JOYCE
JACQUELENE JONES
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ERICA JONES
All creditors of the Estate of ERICA JONES, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 19th day of February, 2020.
EXECUTOR:
MARLA JONES WAHL
1195 Chauncey Rhine Highway
Chauncey, Georgia 31011
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: RODNEY JONES
All creditors of the Estate of RODNEY JONES, late of Dodge County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 19th day of February, 2020.
EXECUTOR:
MARLA JONES WAHL
1195 Chauncey Rhine Highway
Chauncey, Georgia 31011
ATTORNEY:
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman GA 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of CAROLYN COLEY BRAY, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
TONYA MICHELLE
GOODRUM
P.O. Box 404
Eastman, Georgia 31023
This 19th day of February, 2020.
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P.C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
DIVORCES
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
STEPHANIE HOLDEN, Plaintiff
ELMER JAMES HOLDEN, Defendant
Civil Action File No. 20V-8785
NOTICE OF SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: ELMER JAMES HOLDEN, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking, DIVORCE, was filed against you in said court on JANUARY 16, 2020, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on JANUARY 16, 2020, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and service upon STEPHANIE HOLDEN plaintiff, whose address is 115 SWANSON CIRCLE; EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable C. MICHAEL JOHNSON, Judge of said Court.
This 16th day of JANUARY, 2020.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge County
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
WHITNEY D. JACKSON-CASH, Plaintiff
ERICA L. JACKSON-CASH, Defendant
Civil Action File No. 20V-8838
NOTICE OF SUMMONS – SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: ERICA L. JACKSON-CASH, Defendant Named Above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking, DIVORCE, was filed against you in said court on FEBRUARY 27, 2020, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on FEBRUARY 27, 2020, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and service upon WHITNEY D. JACKSON plaintiff, whose address is 611 PEARL BATES AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Witness the Honorable HOWARD KAUFOLD, Judge of said Court.
This 27 day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk of Superior Court
Dodge County
ELECTTION NOTICES
CALL FOR SPECIAL
ELECTION FOR
U.S. SENATOR
Notice is hereby given that a Special Election shall be held on November 3, 2020 for the office of U.S. Senator due to the resignation of Senator Johnny Isakson. A run-off, if needed shall be held on January 5, 2021.
Qualifying for the special election shall be held in the Elections Division of the Office of Secretary of State, 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, West Tower Suite 802, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.
The dates and hours of qualifying will be Monday, March 2, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m. and Friday, March 6, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 12:00 p.m. The qualifying fee shall be $5,220.00.
Monday, October 5, 2020 is the last day to register to vote for all persons who are not registered to vote and who desire to vote in the special election.
BRAD RAFFENSPERGER
Secretary of State
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from DARLA M. MARCHANT to CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY, dated February 26, 2015, and recorded in Deed Book 778, page 1-5, DODGE County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the FIRST TUESDAY IN APRIL, 2020, the following described property:
SEE ATTACHED EXHIBIT “A”
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
CITIZENS BANK & TRUST COMPANY
As Attorney-in-Fact for
DARLA M. MERCHANT
AVERY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 1446
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-353-0146
EXHIBIT “A”
TRACT ONE: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN LAND LOT NO. 107 IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND CONTAINED WITHIN THE FOLLOWING METES AND BOUNDS: BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY BOUNDARY OF U.S. HIGHWAY NO. 280 AND THE ORIGINAL NORTHEAST LINE OF LAND LOT 107, AND RUNNING THENCE ALONG SAID LAND LOT LINE SOUTH FORTY-SIX (46) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF THREE HUNDRED (300) FEET TO A CORNER ON THE LINE DIVIDING THE NORTHWEST HALF FROM THE SOUTHEAST HALF OF SAID LAND LOT NO. 107, THENCE RUNNING SAID DIVIDING LINE SOUTH FORTY-FOUR (44) DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF TWENTY SIX HUNDRED AND SEVENTY-FIVE (2,675) FEET TO A CORNER, THENCE RUNNING NORTH FORTY-SIX (46) DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF FOURTEEN HUNDRED AND EIGHTY (1,480) FEET TO A COMER ON THE ORIGINAL NORTHWEST LINE OF SAID LAND LOT NO. 107, THENCE RUNNING THE SAID LOT LINE NORTH FORTY-FOUR (44) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF ELEVEN HUNDRED AND TWENTY FIVE (1,125) FEET TO A CORNER AT THE INTERSECTION OF SAID LAND LOT LINE AND THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID HIGHWAY NO. 280, THENCE RUNNING THE SAID HIGHWAY BOUNDARY NORTH EIGHTY (80) DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF NINETEEN HUNDRED AND FIFTY (1,950) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINS SEVENTY AND ONE-THIRD (70.33) ACRES.
THIS IS THE SAME TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO BILLY WALKER, DECEASED, BY DEED DATED FEBRUARY 1,1966, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 104, PAGE 406, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT.
TRACT TWO: ALL OF THE SOUTH QUARTER OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO.107 IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 50 AND 5/8 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.
THIS IS THE SAME TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO BILLY WALKER, DECEASED, BY DEED DATED OCTOBER 9, 1956, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 79, PAGE 137, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT.
TRACT THREE: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN ORIGINAL LAND LOT NUMBER ONE HUNDRED FOUR (104) IN THE 14LH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 13.46 ACRES OF LAND, AND DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS, AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT 104 WITH THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF U.S. HIGHWAY 280, THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT RUNNING NORTH 46 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 1,045.4 FEET TO A STAKE, THENCE RUNNING NORTH 46 DEGREES 57 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 451 FEET TO A STAKE, THENCE RUNNING SOUTH 44 DEGREES 7 MINUTES EAST N DISTANCE O£ 170 FEET TO A STAKE, THENCE RUNNING SOUTH 45 DEGREES 43 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 1,158.8 FEET TO A STAKE, THENCE RUNNING ALONG THE NORTHERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF U. S. HIGHWAY 280 IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 537.3 FEET TO A STAKE AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
A PLAT OF SURVEY OF THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY, MADE BY BENNIE MOORE, SURVEYOR, UNDER THE SUPERVISION AND DIRECTION O£ E. E. SINGLETARY, REGISTERED SURVEYOR, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 10 AT PAGE 111 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT, IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
THIS IS THE SAME TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO BILLY WALKER, DECEASED, BY DEED DATED OCTOBER 1,1971, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 123, PAGES 408 409, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT.
TRACT FOUR: ALL THAT TRACT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN THE 14TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING A PORTION OF LAND LOT NO. 107, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A STAKE ON THE ORIGINAL NORTHWEST LINE OF LAND LOT NO. 107, ONE HUNDRED (100) FEET FROM THE ORIGINAL NORTH CORNER THEREOF AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 49 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 1,050 FEET TO A STAKE ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF U.S. HIGHWAY 280, SAID COMER BEING 20 FEET WEST OF THE ORIGINAL NORTHEAST LAND LOT LINE, AND RUNNING THENCE ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID HIGHWAY SOUTH 80 DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF 1,775 FEET TO A STAKE CORNER AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID HIGHWAY AND THE ORIGINAL NORTHWEST LAND LOT LINE, THENCE RUNNING ALONG THE NORTHWEST LAND LOT ONE NORTH 44 DEGREES EAST A DISTANCE OF 1,320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID PARCEL BEING A TRIANGLE CONTAINING APPROXIMATELY 16 ACRES ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SAID PROPERTY MADE BY H. G. MCCRANIE, SURVEYOR, DATED OCTOBER 12, 1951.
THIS IS THE SAME TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED TO BILLY WALKER, DECEASED, BY DEED DATED OCTOBER 12,1951, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 66, PAGE 431, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT.
TRACT FIVE: THE EAST/SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF LAND LOT 107, 14TH LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE OR LESS. THERE IS NO PLAT TO THIS PROPERTY.
THIS PROPERTY WAS CONVEYED TO BILLY WALKER BY HIS MOTHER LEILA WALKER BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JUNE 20,1969, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 123, PAGES 406-407, CLERK’S OFFICE, DODGE SUPERIOR COURT AND IS DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED AS ‘’TRACT TWO” WHICH CONVEYED FEE SIMPLE TITLE TO BILLY WALKER OF LAND LOT 107, 14’” LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY; GEORGIA.
TRACTS 1-5 ARE SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
TRACTS 1-5 ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE COVENANTS AND RESTRICTIONS FOUND RECORDED IN THAT CERTAIN APPLICATION FOR CONSERVATION USE ASSESSMENT OF AGRICULTURAL PROPERTY FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 638 AT PAGE 46 IN SAID DEED RECORDS
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from DONNA M. SIKKING A/K/A DONNA SIKKING (hereinafter collectively referred to as “Grantor”) to ATLANTA POSTAL CREDIT UNION (“Grantee”), dated June 2, 2011, filed and recorded June 2, 2011, in Deed Book 682, Page 178, DODGE County, Georgia Records (the “Security Deed ”), conveying the after-described property to secure that certain Multistate Fixed Rate Note dated June 2, 2011 from Grantor to Grantee, in the original principal amount of NINETY THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED AND 00/100 DOLLARS ($93,600.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein (collectively as amended and renewed, the “Note”), there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN APRIL, 2020, the following described property:
THAT 39.824 NET ACRE TRACT OF LAND (AFTER SUBTRACTING ROAD RIGHT OF WAY) WITH BRICK DWELLING HOUSE LOCATED THEREON WHICH HAS THE ADDRESS OF 1662 WILSON WOODARD ROAD, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023 IN LAND LOT 216 OF THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY TERRY M. SCARBOROUGH. REGISTERED SURVEYOR, DATED APRIL 6, 1992, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 21, PAGE 34, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT AT EASTMAN, GEORGIA, PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT A POINT MARKED BY AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT IN THE CENTER OF A COUNTY UNPAVED ROAD KNOWN AS THE WILSON WOODARD ROAD A DISTANCE OF 770 FEET SOUTHWEST FROM ITS INTERSECTION WITH THE CENTER LINE OF THE RODDY TO EASTMAN HIGHWAY AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN SOUTH 33 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST 1236.90 FEET ALONG THE LINE OF LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF M.B. GRACE, LLC AND ALONG THE LINE OF SCOTT HONEYCUTT AND SHEILA HONEYCUTT TO A CORNER POINT MARKED BY AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 48 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 03 SECONDS WEST 1488.91 FEET ALONG THE LINE OF LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY SCOTT HONEYCUTT AND SHEILA HONEYCUTT AND ALONG THE LINE OF LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF STEVE CHASTAIN AND PATRICIA A. CHASTAIN TO A CORNER POINT MARKED BY AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 28 DEGREES 20 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST 1256.50 FEET ALONG THE LINE OF LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF ROBERT D. SNYDER AND WAYNE D. SNYDER TO A CORNER POINT MARKED BY AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT; AND THENCE RUN NORTH 48 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 17 SECONDS EAST 1371.17 FEET ALONG THE NORTHWEST LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT IN THE CENTER OF THE COUNTY UNPAVED ROAD KNOWN AS WILSON WOODARD ROAD TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THE FOREGOING DESCRIBED TRACT OF LAND IS THE SAME AS THAT CONVEYED FROM GARY HOLTON AND BARBARA F. HOLTON TO SHIRLEY A. THOMAS BY WARRANTY DEED DATED SEPTEMBER 27, 1985, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 186, PAGES 794-795, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given as provided by law).
The property will be sold for cash or certified funds and subject to any and all matters of record superior to said Security Deed, outstanding ad valorem taxes, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, easements against the property, if any, and subject to any unpaid water and waste bills that constitute liens against the property, whether due and payable or not yet due and payable. The sale will be conducted as set forth herein subject to (1) confirmation prior to the sale that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit prior to the sale of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Grantee reserves the right to sell the property in one parcel or as an entirety, or in such parcels as Grantee may elect, as permitted in the Security Deed.
The following information is being provided in accordance with O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2. Atlanta Postal Credit Union is the secured creditor under the Security Deed and loan being foreclosed. The following entity shall have full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the above-described Security Deed and associated Note on behalf of the secured creditor: Atlanta Postal Credit Union Attn: Foreclosures, 3900 Crown Road, Atlanta, GA 30380, (404) 768-4126. O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 states in pertinent part that, “nothing in this subsection shall be construed to require a secured creditor to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of a mortgage instrument.”
To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the property is known as: 1662 WILSON WOODARD, EASTMAN, GA 31023, and the party in possession of the property is DONNA M. SIKKING A/K/A DONNA SIKKING or her tenant or tenants.
ATLANTA POSTAL CREDIT UNION
as Attorney-in-Fact for
DONNA M. SIKKING
a/k/a DONNA SIKKING
THOMPSON, O’BRIEN, KEMP & NASUTI, P.C.
40 Technology Parkway South, Suite 300
Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30092
770-925-0111
MISCELLANEOUS
NOTICE OF DEATH
TO NEXT OF KIN OF PEGGY THERESA JORDAN OR INTERESTED PARTIES:
You are notified PEGGY THERESA JORDAN, DOB 07/23/1955, died 02/16/2020. Hamilton County, TN gives notice that it will have the unclaimed remains of PEGGY THERESA JORDAN cremated as of 3/6/2020, pursuant to TCA 38-5-118 and 62-5-074. Hamilton County Attorney’s Office; 625 Georgia Avenue, Ste. 204; Chattanooga, TN 37402, 423-209-6150
NAME CHANGE
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA
DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that RONALD EDWARD DANIELS, the undersigned attorney at law, filed a petition to the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, on the 4th day of February 2020 praying for a change in the name of PEYTON NICOLE SHEFFIELD to LEO JOSEPH SHEFFIELD. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
Dated February 4, 2020.
DANIELS LAW LLC
/s/Ronald Edward Daniels
RONALD EDWARD DANIELS
Georgia Bar No.: 540854
Counsel for Petitioner
P.O. BOX 4939
Eastman, GA 31023
478.227.7331 (t)
478.352.0173 (f)
ron@dlawllc.com
rondanielslaw.com
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: HUI LAN ZHANG
Civil Action File No. 20V-8814
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that HUI LAN ZHANG, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 10th day of FEBRUARY 2020, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from HUI LAN ZHANG to NANCY HUI LAN ZHANG.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 10th day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
HUI LAN ZHANG
Petitioner prose
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF TERRY LEE MYERS, JR.,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P20-9285
NOTICE
The Petition of TONYA LYNN MYERS, for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced Estate having been duly filed.
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before March 18, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Dodge County Probate Court
Probate Court of Dodge County
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF THELMA D. ROGERS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9288
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
EVELYN ROGERS JESSUP has petitioned for EVELYN ROGERS JESSUP to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of THELMA D. ROGERS, deceased of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before April 1, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections.
All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filing, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
JUDGE OF THE PROBATE COURT
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
