Eastman police make arrests recently

The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests from February 18 through February 25, 2020.
A juvenile, age 14, of Eastman was arrested for terroristic threats and disrupting school bus.
Theron Richardson, age 21, of Chauncey was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Juvenile, age 16, of Eastman was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Johnny Sapp, age 64 of Eastman was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked and taillights/lenses required.
Fannie Mae Clark, age 56, of Eastman was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers and disorderly conduct.
Sierra White, age 34, of Eastman was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Terrence Rozier, age 37, of Eastman was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Juvenile, age 16, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Destiny Johnson, age 23, of McRae was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Dakayla Johnson, age 17, of Eastman was arrested disorderly conduct.
Angel Roberson, age 19, of Eastman was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Laprillia White, age 41, of Dublin was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Juvenile, age 14, of Chester was arrested for runaway, unruly and school compulsory law.
Juvenile, age 14 of Dublin was arrested for school compulsory law, runaway and unruly.
Zdenka Reaves, age 19 of Rhine was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked and no operating brake lights/signals.
Herschel White, age 37 of Eastman was arrested for tags, registration and license required, license, driving while license suspended or revoked, open container violation and driving under the influence (DUI), alcohol less safe-second offense.
