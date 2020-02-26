Mike Bloomberg once called Al Sharpton a “calming influence in New York,” not exactly a usual description of the Rev. Al. Former NYC mayor Bloomberg has donated many thousands of dollars to Sharpton’s National Action Network.
Gropin’ Joe “Mr. Ukraine” Biden, former vice plagiarist of the USA, is son Hunter Biden’s biggest fan: “Hunter has done nothing but good his whole life”, says Joe. Read the entire column at TheJeffreyLord.com.
The U.S. stock market has now hit 144 record highs (and counting) in three years. Thanks, Don. The Dow Jones Average first closed at 62.76 on Feb. 16, 1885.
The Nevada jobless rate in December 2010 had risen to 14.3 percent, yet Nevadans voted for more of the same type politicians in November 2010, even reelecting sleazy Harry Reid to the U.S. Senate for another six-year term. Reid did America a favor and retired in 2016.
Commentator Mark Steyn calls it “The impeachment of the month club.” They now talk about impeachment of Attorney General William Barr and take another swipe at Donald Trump. Stay tuned for next month’s hoax.
George Will, the media left’s favorite supposed “conservative independent” said in July 2018 that he hoped Democrats would win the 2018 midterm elections. His wish came true.
Many socialists are super rich. Mike Bloomberg is said to be 17 times richer than Donald Trump.
“Trump is a faker!” Supreme Court Justice Ruth “Sleepy” Ginsburg has spoken. “A judge shall not publicly endorse or oppose any political candidate.”
Judicial Canon Ethics 5 (A) (1) 9b)
From Rico on TheoSpark.net. Rico writes good stuff. He should be in newspapers.
“Didn’t Judge Sleepy Ginsberg claim in 2016 she might move to New Zealand if Trump won the presidency?”
Random thoughts
