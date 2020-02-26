Dear editor,
I just want you to know, I am blessed and thankful to be a citizen of Eastman.
I hope that the life style that I have lived has made Eastman just a little better than I found it. My objective is to make the lives of the younger generation better, by the example I set. The number one problem with our younger generation stems from their first school.
The home, which seems no longer an institution of morality with biological parents. Like most of the nation I hope that Eastman does not fall pray to slavery and cancer. When I say slavery I am speaking of sin and cancer, it is a condition of the mind for those who care.
Eastman must never turn away from the creator. America does not need God Bless America; God has blessed America for two hundred and forty five years. It’s time for America to bless God through his son. President Nixon stated that no nation could continue to exist without God and the bible.
Eastman must ask the question, what are our greatest needs? If our greatest need had been technology, God would have sent you an economist. If it had been pleasure, he would have sent you an entertainer. But your greatest need was forgiveness, so he sent you a savior, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Eastman just look at the history to prevent past mistakes and to God for guidance. Eastman, aren’t you glad that man did not create you, it was our Lord and Savior and he knows who I am. Lord bless.
Johnny L. Black, MSG (R)
I’m retired and found a nice piece of property here. I like the small town flavor of Eastman and the surrounding towns, however I must say I am very much bothered by the incredible amounts of trash all over the sides of the roads in Eastman. I really have never seen anything like this any where.
I wonder if there were large finds to be paid for throwing your trash on the side of the roads if that wouldn’t help people to stop throwing their trash anywhere they feel like. I would like to suggest a way to eliminate this behavior, a large (500.00) fine usually helps and if you can’t pay that, maybe a couple of weekends cleaning the roadside trash will be a deterrent. I’d love to help in the beautification of Eastman, thank you