An Eastman man has been charged with the murder of his father.
Sidney Mitchell Stevens, age 63, of a Dublin Highway address has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and elder abuse, according to law enforcement officials.
According to officials, on Tuesday, February 4, at approximately 3:17 p.m. Sidney Stevens and his father Joe Frank Stevens, age 90, of a Dublin Highway address, were riding a golf cart. There was an apparent altercation between the two men.
Sidney Stevens allegedly snatched his father off the golf cart, struck him and pushed him to the ground. Sidney then allegedly ran over Joe with the golf cart and then ran over him again and left the golf cart on top of him.
Bystanders were able to get the golf cart off the top of Joe Stevens.
On Saturday, February 15, Joe Stevens died from the injuries he received in the incident.
Son charged with father’s murder
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)