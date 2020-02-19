Random thoughts

Remember the van crashing into a Republican Party voter registration tent in Jacksonville, Florida, driven by unhinged leftist 27-year-old Gregory Timm, almost hitting several occupants inside the tent? Big media failed to pay attention to it since it didn’t have the narrative they were looking for. NBC mentioned it for a few seconds while the other networks (except Fox) ignored it. Mr. Timm was still in jail when this comment was written. The sight of a Trump sign sets violent people off. The is a lack of leftist impulse control and ignorance sweeping the land.
Could we have a Bloomberg/Clinton ticket in 2020? Mike Bloomberg says he is considering Hillary to be his running mate. For a party with supposedly new ideas, the Democrats keep sending us retreads. They are still the party of free stuff, confiscated from those who produce the freebies.
Bumper sticker of the day: LIBERTY is not negotiable.
Roger Stone (StoneZone.com) is another target of the vengeful left. The police tipped off CNN (Clinton News Network) to send a camera crew to be there at 5:50 a.m. for the planned raid. It was political overkill, guns drawn as the police swarmed around the Florida property. Roger’s enemies were screaming outside at his spurious indictment, shouting him down as he talked with reporters outside the court. Some jurors have already admitted that they considered him guilty at the outset and should have been dismissed from the jury pool. He should receive a pardon in the case.
Townhall.com columnist Rachel Alexander is always a good read. I doubt you will ever find her column in a newspaper.
New York and California are miserably-run states. Unfortunately, they aren’t the only ones.
“Never tell your problems to anyone. Twenty percent don’t care and the other 80% are glad you have them.”
Coach Lou Holtz
Democrats can’t win on the issues so they try to alter the demography of the USA, says Victor Davis Hanson. They know illegal aliens are pre-Democrats.
All Democrats running for president in 2020 are socialists and Bernie Sanders admits he is. So should the others. The rest try to avoid the socialist tag. Maybe we need truth in advertising to apply to politicians also.
Random thoughts
